WATCH: Another lion breaches broken Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park fence

Another lion is believed to be on the loose outside the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal.

A male lion was spotted outside Ulundi on the P700 highway on Wednesday, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo confirmed to Zululand Observer.

This is the latest in a series of reported lion escapes in the Ulundi area, with the most recent one taking place last month.

The repeated escapes from the park appear to be taking place due to a broken fence. Other animals that have escaped include elephants, white and black rhino, buffalo and a pack of African wild dogs.

Residents have said despite a number of engagements with Ezemvelo Wildlife and the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, no repairs have been made to the fence.

Ezemvelo reportedly has 115 people monitoring the fence and carrying out repairs, but residents say they have taken it upon themselves to repair it.

They have also suffered livestock losses, with Mntambo telling News24 reports of cow carcasses have been made.

It is not yet clear if more than one lion escaped from the park.

Employees are reportedly attempting to track the animal.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Edited by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Zululand Observer, by Tamlyn Head. Read the original article here.