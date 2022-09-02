Man’s body recovered after Voëlklip road accident

Citizen Reporter

The cliff on Voëlklip Road has claimed another life, after the body of a man was recovered by George police on Thursday.

George Herald confirmed the incident, a fisherman saying he saw the vehicle going over the cliff. He then alerted authorities.

Police told the publication an inquest docket has been opened.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said emergency services were dispatched to the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services at Voëlklip cliff after a man lost his life in an accident. Photo: Kristy Kolberg/George Herald

Search and rescue operations resulted in the retrieval of the 50-year-old man’s body.

Picturesque viewpoint the scene of tragedy

The infamous Voëlklip viewpoint has seen a number of cars careen off it for years.

In 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children went over the cliff in the vehicle they were travelling in.

In January last year, a mother and her daughter suffered the same fate. Her young son managed to jump out of the car before it went over the cliff.

In February 2021, the bodies of two 75-year-old women were recovered at the bottom of the same cliff, and in February this year, 33-year-old Conrad Maree tragically died.

Just last month, a 57-year-old woman who went missing was later confirmed to have lost her life after her vehicle went off the cliff.

In March last year, a task team was appointed by the George municipality to conduct remedial work to ensure the safety of the Voëlklip viewpoint.

Poles were erected along the road’s curve, and large rocks have been placed at the informal parking area.

Edited by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication George Herald, by Kristy Kolberg. Read the original articles here and here.