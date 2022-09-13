PICS: Animals badly affected by Jagersfontein tragedy, says NSPCA

Nica Richards

Hardened SPCA inspectors were brought to tears when they descended on Jagersfontein in response to a burst mining dam wall.

Inspectors from the Bloemfontein, Kimberley and Virginia SPCAs, as well as the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), have spent the past two days pulling pets, farm and wild animals out of the sludge, both dead and alive.

At least one person has died, 42 people are injured, many others are still missing, and hundreds have been displaced after a mining dam burst its banks on Sunday.

The NSPCA said owners are often so overwhelmed and traumatised by a disaster that it becomes difficult to care for the needs of their animals.

Many animals are also left displaced and injured, and in need of urgent assistance.

There are currently a number of teams of inspectors working alongside other emergency response bodies to rescue as many animals as possible.

On Monday morning, the Bloemfontein SPCA assisted 69 dogs, 39 cats, 102 chickens, two cows and 19 geese. Many others succumbed to the massive mudslide.

Wildlife such as tortoises and meerkats have also suffered.

The SPCA’s inspector said many animals were trapped in abandoned homes.

Many people affected by the mud slide had no time to save their possessions, let alone their pets.

“The numbers and devastation [are] unthinkable”, Bloemfontein SPCA said in a social media post.

“We don’t blame or judge, we act. Nobody knows how the people in this situation were affected by this unexpected and brutal tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to the ones that brought their animals to us for safekeeping, because their homes are not damaged, they are gone.”

NSPCA public relations officer Keshvi Nair told The Citizen that rescuing animals was the immediate reaction to the aftermath of the disaster in Jagersfontein, but that because people’s homes and livelihoods have been destroyed, it will take some time for them to get back on their feet.

“Some people don’t even have a home to go to, so where are they going to keep their pets? We will have to ensure these animals have a home to go to.

“The NSPCA is trying to pool resources to see how we can help animals in terms of food and what they need.”

Residents living near any of the three SPCAs currently assisting with rescue efforts can drop off any animal food at their branches.