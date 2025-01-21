Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

0 minute read

21 Jan 2025

12:03 pm

Contractors hired by KZN Public Works Department demand payment for services

The contractors, who worked on various projects at Grey's Hospital and Woodlands Primary School, claim that they have not been paid for outstanding amounts since November 2023.

Contractors and their employees picket outside the KZN Public Works Department over non-payment for services rendered. MEC Martin Meyer is expected to meet with the contractors tomorrow morning.

Contractors and their employees picket outside the KZN Public Works Department over non-payment for services rendered. MEC Martin Meyer is expected to meet with the contractors tomorrow morning. Picture: Chris Ndaliso

Read more on these topics

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: ANC defends Ntshavheni over explosive corruption allegations
Politics WATCH: ‘No shock’ if ANC persuades former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to join – Mbalula
Courts Twins on the way, trouble in the past: ‘Pregnant’ Gogo Maweni remains in custody [VIDEO]
Courts Midrand man found with 10 million files of child pornography probed for money laundering
Politics ANC shake-up: ‘Removing Lesufi will trigger internal turmoil’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES