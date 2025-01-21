Contractors hired by KZN Public Works Department demand payment for services
The contractors, who worked on various projects at Grey's Hospital and Woodlands Primary School, claim that they have not been paid for outstanding amounts since November 2023.
Contractors and their employees picket outside the KZN Public Works Department over non-payment for services rendered. MEC Martin Meyer is expected to meet with the contractors tomorrow morning. Picture: Chris Ndaliso
