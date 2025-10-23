Local News

Fury as Tshwane blows R777m on tankers

By Marizka Coetzer

23 October 2025

06:20 am

WaterCAN and Outa condemn Tshwane’s tanker splurge, calling it corruption at the expense of residents without safe water.

Tshwane’s R777m tanker scandal sparks outrage

A water tanker delivers to residents of Hammanskraal on 22 May 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya was yet to comment on the allegations that water tanker spending increased by 455% from R140 million to R777 million since the city was taken over by an ANC/EFF/ ActionSA coalition.

Dr Ferrial Adam of WaterCAN said they were outraged that R777 million was blown on tankers, instead of fixing Tshwane’s failing water infrastructure.

“This is a betrayal of residents who are forced to live without reliable, safe water, while others profit. We demand a full investigation, the release of the list of companies paid and accountability from mayor Moya’s administration. Every cent misspent is a crime against the people of Tshwane.”

WaterCAN slams Tshwane’s 455% water tanker spending surge

Adam said it was atrocious, given that the city had budgeted R291 million to fix Rooiwal and Joburg Water had budgeted R800 million to fix the broken Commando system.

Stefanie Fick, executive director at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said creating a situation that made the city depend on water tankers was criminal.

“If we want to solve the many water woes in this country, we will have to become serious about eradicating corruption and corrupt tenders. It is absolutely ridiculous to think that money is spent on criminal syndicates to the detriment of a community whose best interest you are supposed to protect,” she said.

The allegations should be investigated and those responsible held accountable, Fick said.

Hammanskraal resident Theunis Vogel, tired of complaining because nothing came from it, said: “The Apies Rivier remains a mess and won’t be rehabilitated if they don’t start with maintenance soon. It looks like nothing is happening there.

Hammanskraal resident tired of complaining

“We get water from tankers seven days a week, about 5 000 litres per smallholding, depending on the property size.

“There are currently 15 trucks here that supply water to 86 smallholdings situated between Rooiwal and Hammanskraal,” Vogel said.

Moya was expected to brief media yesterday regarding the water tanker allegations.

