Tshwane goes for defaulters owing millions

The City of Tshwane showed no mercy as they revived the #TshwaneYaTima campaign to cut off electricity to defaulting residents and businesses.

The campaign was led by city manager Johann Mettler, MMCs Ofentse Madzebatela (human settlements), Katlego Mathebe (roads and transport) and Jacqui Uys (finance), who visited various properties, including the Shoprite in the Olympic Heights in the CBD which was cut off for owing almost R4 million.

Madzebatela said it was important to ensure customers paid so the city could rescue its finances. “Those who cannot pay have options. Come and make an arrangement,” he said.

Madzebatela, who thanked the residents who paid their bills, said they will show no mercy and would cut power of those owing.

Uys said the city aimed to recoup R3 billion in their debtor’s books. “We will focus on the top 1 500 defaulters who are owing us up to R6.2 billion.”

She said 10 teams were out in the field going after the debtors. “Olympic Heights in the CBD owe us R3.9 million.”

Uys said the complex, which has various tenants, would now be affected because the landlord did not pay his bill. “That landlord has the responsibility towards the tenants. He gets his rent and needed to pay the city.

“It’s our responsibly to collect the money to be able to deliver services to residents,” she said.

Various ways bills go over R1m

Uys said there were various ways that bills got to over R1 million.

“We have now put in place things that will prevent these bills getting so high. We have also made a change in the way we issue the job cards for disconnection.”

“Previously we focussed on everyone in arrears, but now we focus on the top owing clients, [and] not spend resources on those that owe smaller amounts.”

Uys said they often found people who said they didn’t understand how their accounts worked.

“There is no reason not to settle your municipal account.”