Ramaphosa pays tribute to former deputy David Mabuza

Tributes have been pouring in for Mabuza from political allies and opponents.

Mabuza, fondly referred to as the cat with nine lives, died in a Sandton hospital on Thursday after a prolonged battle with ill health. Picture: X/@IamMzilikaz

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed his former deputy, David Mabuza, saying he deserves the country’s appreciation for his “deep commitment” to the liberation struggle and to the nation’s development.

Mabuza, also known as DD Mabuza, died in a Sandton hospital on Thursday after a prolonged battle with ill health. However, details around the cause of his death are still unknown at this stage.

He was 64 years old.

The cat

Mabuza, fondly referred to as the cat with nine lives, served as deputy president from 2018 to 2023. He served as an MEC for education in Mpumalanga from 1994 to 1998 and a regional chairperson of the ANC during the same period.

He rose through the ANC ranks to become the party’s deputy president in 2017 and the country’s deputy president in 2018.

After resigning as an MP in 2023, Mabuza kept a very low profile.

‘Deep sadness’

Ramaphosa said he learned with “deep sadness” of the passing of Mabuza.

“On behalf of the government and the nation, I offer my profound condolences to the late Deputy President’s wife, Mrs Mabuza, and the children.

“I extend my condolences to Deputy President Mabuza’s friends and the people of Mpumalanga, whom he served as Premier from 2009 to 2018, and previously as a Member of the Executive Council of Mpumalanga across a range of portfolios,” Ramaphosa said.

Leadership

Ramaphosa said during Mabuza’s service as deputy president, he applied his leadership and mobilisation abilities to his role as the leader of government business in Parliament.

Mabuza also led the South African National Aids Council, coordinating anti-poverty initiatives in the form of public employment programmes, integrated service delivery and enterprise development.

Memorial and honours

Ramaphosa added that Mabuza also represented South Africa on global platforms and consolidated relations between South Africa and its closest partners.

“We are saddened today by the loss of a leader who was grounded in activism at the early stages of his political career and who came to lead our nation and shape South Africa’s engagement with our continental compatriots and the international community in his role as deputy president.

“The former deputy president deserves our appreciation for his deep commitment to the liberation struggle and to the nation’s development as an inclusive, prosperous, democratic state,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said further announcements will be made on memorial arrangements and the honours with which the country will pay its final respects to Mabuza.

