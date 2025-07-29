Madlanga inquiry: Mkhwanazi first to be consulted [VIDEO]

Madlanga said the hearings will begin as soon as all necessary steps are finalised.

Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, says his team is treating the bombshell revelations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about police interference with the urgency it deserves.

Madlanga outlined the process of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system at a media briefing in Sandton on Monday, which include scheduling Mkhwanazi as the first to be consulted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his decision to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the serious allegations of alleged political interference in police operations made by Mkhwanazi earlier in July.

Urgency

Madlanga who has been tasked to chair the commission said the hearings will begin as soon as all necessary steps are finalised.

“We want to ensure South Africans that we are treating the matter with the urgency that it deserves.

“[What] we also consider to be of importance to the public is the question of lodgement with the commission by members of the public of information that is considered to be relevant to what the commission is investigating,” Madlanga said.

Mkhwanazi to be consulted first

Madlanga added that the procurement process to secure a building in Gauteng is underway.

“We are proceeding with the Commission’s preparatory work full steam ahead. First that much is supported by what I said in the opening, which is that the first consultation has already been scheduled and will take place immediately.”

During the briefing, Madlanga also revealed they would meet with Mkhwanazi in the coming days.

“The imminent consultation that I referred to is going to be with Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi. One has no idea what the consultation will lead to.”

Timeline

Madlanga added that the timeline for the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is “quite tight”.

“Regarding the timeline, we will conduct our work with the timeline in mind. Should the need arise for an extension, that is something we will address at the right time.

“Just looking at the allegations that were made on the 6th of July, they seem to cover quite a wide spectrum and, in consultations and investigations, are likely to yield a lot more than what was referred to in the allegations 6 July. So the timelines, I must say, do appear to be quite tight,” Madlanga said.

Commission

Among the claims made by Mkhwanazi were that police minister Senzo Mchunu – now on special leave – intervened to disband the KZN political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

Mkhwanazi, who also made allegations against Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, also alleged Mchunu had connections to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure who previously held a now-cancelled R360 million police contract.

The commission is also expected to include key institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the South African Police Service (Saps) and the State Security Agency (SSA).

The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary report in three months and a final report within six months of its formation.

