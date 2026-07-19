‘Mandela Day is about serving others and living by Madiba’s values’ – Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa highlighted governments, community projects across the country, including Saturday's opening of 67 boreholes in Hammanskraal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mandela Day is about serving others and living by Madiba’s values

The president was speaking at the Mandela Day walk and run in Johannesburg on Sunday, 19 July 2026.

Mandela Day

Ramaphosa arriving at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg ahead of the Mandela Day Walk and Run 2026, where he is received by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Dr Naledi Pandor, Chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Board, among other dignitaries.

The president joined thousands of South Africans at the annual event and participated in the 5-kilometre walk in honour of Nelson Mandela’s legacy, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to the values of service, compassion and active citizenship.

Community projects

Ramaphosa highlighted governments, community projects across the country, including Saturday’s opening of 67 boreholes in Hammanskraal.

Residents of Hammanskraal have for years complained about the quality of water in the area, an issue that got worse after the outbreak of cholera in 2023, which claimed many lives. In addition to complaints about not having clean water, residents also have no water for days.

Honouring Madiba

South Africans are being asked to donate more than the annual 67 minutes on Mandela’s birthday. and do more.

“What we are doing today, we are doing in honour of Nelson Mandela, and in many ways, let’s see ourselves walking in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela. Every step you lift, every foot, or heel you put down, let us be doing it in honour of Madiba,” Ramaphosa said.

“The values that he stood for, the principles that he upheld and the integrity that he lived by. So today, we celebrate. Yesterday, which was also a great day throughout our country, many people were doing good works.”

During the launch on Mandela Day, Ramaphosa acknowledged that residents have endured many years of hardship due to a lack of access to clean water.

“For far too many years, the people of Hammanskraal have endured immense hardship,” he said.

“Many households have lived with uncertainty, not knowing when water would flow from their taps. Families have had to depend on water tankers and carry buckets… over long distances.

Trust in government

He noted that residents had lost trust in the government after it took years to deliver a reliable plan to provide clean water.

“And we understand how many people also became sceptical, not believing that the government will be able to fulfil what we have said it will,” said Ramaphosa.

“And you have every right to not believe in what the government said, but today this represents progress. Today is significant. Today, we are not merely announcing another plan. Today we are launching a project, in fact, three projects that will bring real lasting change to the community.”

Borehole project

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Klipdrift 50-megalitre-per-day Package Water Treatment Plant is part of the Hammanskraal emergency water supply intervention, implemented by Magalies Water under the department’s direction.