MAP: 8-Hour outages coming to these Joburg areas next week

Multiple areas to be affected from Monday to Wednesday as utility conducts essential network upgrades.

City Power has announced a series of planned and emergency maintenance power interruptions across several Johannesburg regions from Monday to Wednesday next week, affecting residential and commercial areas in Midrand, Roodepoort, and the inner city.

The utility explained that the interruptions are necessary to carry out essential maintenance work on the network as part of its ongoing programme to improve service delivery.

Monday outages

Two separate power outages are scheduled for Monday, 10 November 2025, in different regions of the city.

An emergency maintenance interruption will take place at Rabie Ridge Switching Station in Midrand, Region A, from 9am until 5pm.

The affected area includes:

Aasveol Street

In Roodepoort, a planned interruption at the Roodepoort Substation will run from 8am until 4pm.

The affected areas include:

Roodepoort CBD

Davidsonville

Goudrand

Matholesville

Tuesday maintenance outage

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, residents and businesses in the Inner City will experience a power interruption at Karzene Substation from 8am until 4pm.

The affected areas and streets include:

Khayelitsha

Betty Street

Durban Street West

Durban Street

Wednesday outage

The final scheduled interruption will occur on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, at Braamfontein Substation in the Inner City, from 8am until 4pm.

The affected areas include:

Wits University

Station Street

Jorissen Street

Safety advisory and apology

City Power has urged customers to remain vigilant during the interruption period, noting that “the supply may be restored at any time” and advising residents to “always treat their electricity supply points as live.”

The utility provider acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the scheduled work.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that this interruption may cause,” the company stated in its notifications to affected customers.

