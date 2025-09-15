MAP: Here are the stops proposed for Cape Town’s MyCiti expansion

The expansion will create stops along key transport routes.

The City of Cape Town has announced plans for 14 new bus stops as part of the MyCiTi Phase 2A expansion into regions.

Public comments and objections on the proposed locations are being accepted until 29 September 2025.

Proposed stop locations across two major corridors

The expansion will create stops along key transport routes in Khayelitsha and Philippi.

The proposed locations include:

Eastbound and Westbound routes:

Symphony stops at Govan Mbeki Road and Symphony Way (eastbound) and Govan Mbeki Road and Sheffield Road (westbound)

Morning Star stops both located at Japhta K Masemola Road and Morning Star Drive

Mew stops both positioned at Japhta K Masemola Drive and Mew Way

Northbound and Southbound routes:

Maphongwana stops at Japhta K Masemola Road intersections with Maphongwana Avenue (southbound) and Capital Drive (northbound)

Portland stops both situated at Stock Road and Lanzerac Road

Sheffield stops at Stock Road intersections with Protea Road (southbound) and Rochester Road (northbound)

Stock South stops both located at Stock Road Station

ALSO READ: Changes coming to Uber and Bolt in South Africa

Public participation process

MyCiti highlighted that under section 17 of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act, Act 32 of 2000, residents have multiple ways to submit feedback.

Comments and objections can be emailed to [email protected] with the relevant reference number included.

Alternative submission methods include the city’s online platform at www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay, where the reference number must be quoted.

Physical submissions can be made at three locations:

Subcouncil 9 at Site B Khayelitsha Shopping Centre

Subcouncil 12 at Lentegeur Administrative Building on the corner of Melkbos and Merrydale Roads

Subcouncil 13 at Fezeka Council Chambers on the corner of Govan Mbeki and Steve Biko Drive in Gugulethu

ALSO READ: Police on alert as threats of truck violence looms in Gqeberha

Support for disadvantaged communities

The City’s Public Participation Unit provides assistance for residents who cannot read or write, live with disabilities, or come from disadvantaged groups and are unable to submit written comments.

Residents in Subcouncil 9 can contact Mbuthokazi Kubashe on 021 400 9808 or email [email protected] for assistance.

Those in Subcouncils 12 and 13 can reach Anathi Dywili on 021 400 9825 or email [email protected].

The company said that all objections will be considered before final decisions are made on the stop locations.

NOW READ: KZN carnage: Deadly weekend after seven killed, several injured in accidents