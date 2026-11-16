March and March ‘vindicated’ by labour department figures on foreign national employment

Gauteng had the highest number of foreign-born workers, followed by the North West and the Western Cape.

March and March is hoping the Department of Employment and Labour will play a greater role in ensuring businesses prioritise South Africans for opportunities.

The department last week released figures revealing how many businesses employed foreign nationals in what would be considered entry-level jobs.

March and March stated that it accepted the employment of foreign nationals with scarce skills as per legislation, but argued that early employment stepping stones should be reserved for South Africans.

Agriculture, retail and more

As of September, the Department of Employment and Labour stated that it had recorded the employment of 231 850 foreign nationals at 168 766 workplaces inspected.

However, only 21 371 workplaces had foreign national employees, concentrating foreign employment into roughly 12% of South Africa’s employers inspected by the labour department.

Agriculture had the highest rate of foreign-born employment, with an average of 38 foreign nationals employed by 1 205 employers.

The wholesale and retail industry had an average of six foreign-born employees per the 6 698 employers inspected, with manufacturing, hospitality, construction, mining and private security listed as industries with high volumes of foreign-born employees.

The figures were revealed by the department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) unit during a strategic planning conference this week.

While the relevant foreign nationals were legally employed, the labour department itself lamented the prevalence of foreign-born employees.

“This was unfortunate because most of these were entry-level jobs that could easily have been occupied by South Africans,” IES inspector general Aggy Moiloa stated.

North West second highest

March and March spokesperson Sandile Dube said he welcomed the department’s findings and that his organisation’s resolve would be strengthened by the labour department’s report.

“We feel vindicated by the numbers uncovered by the department. This is just a fraction of the work that needs to be done.

“The department of employment has not yet begun to reach its potential in addressing the employment of foreign nationals,” Dube told The Citizen.

Gauteng had the highest number of foreign-born employees with 59 624, with the North West – the province with the second-highest unemployment rate as per StatSA’s recent figures – a surprising second with 58 533 foreign-born workers.

Dube accused the business community of a “calculated balancing act”, arguing that any potential fines over compliance were offset by cheaper foreign labour costs.

“It is sad that we still have business owners prioritising the employment of foreign nationals over South Africans.

“We have been inundated with complaints from unemployed South Africans, and we need more inspectors and community liaisons to sensitive communities to [address] these issues,” said Dube.

The labour department aims to provide these inspectors, saying the recruitment of thousands of new inspectors under Project 10 000 is progressing well.