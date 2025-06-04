Mashatile reveals he spent R2.3m on travel, food, and laundry for Japan trip

Mashatile confirmed that he undertook four official international trips, costing approximately R7.9m since July 2024.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has disclosed that he spent R2.3 million on a single working visit to Japan in March 2025, with expenses including flights, accommodation, ground transport, restaurant services, and laundry costs.

This latest revelation adds to previous travel expenditure totalling over R5.5 million since taking office in July 2024. The revelation came in response to a parliamentary question from ActionSA MP Lerato Mikateko Ngobeni, who requested a complete breakdown of all official travel undertaken by Mashatile since assuming office on 3 July 2024.

Four international trips with combined costs exceeding R7.9m

Mashatile confirmed that he undertook four official international trips since the specified dates.

These included:

Working visits to Ireland and the United Kingdom in September and October 2024,

Representing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the inauguration of Botswana’s President Duma Boko in November 2024,

Attending an extraordinary SADC Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, also in November 2024, and

A recent working visit to Japan in March 2025.

The Ireland and UK working visits cost R5 475 829.03, while the Botswana inauguration cost R52 867.58 and the Zimbabwe SADC Summit cost R56 166.20.

The latest Japan trip alone cost R2 319 138.19, bringing the total expenditure for all four trips to approximately R7 903 901.

While comprehensive details were previously provided for the first three trips in February 2025, Mashatile’s latest parliamentary response focused specifically on the Japan working visit, which took place from 16 to 19 March 2025.

Importance of Mashatile’s Japan visit

The deputy president emphasised the strategic significance of the Japan trip, describing it as focused on “strengthening political, economic and social areas of cooperation between the two countries.”

The visit coincided with the celebration of 115 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Japan.

In his parliamentary response, Mashatile stated that he was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka, Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Higher Education Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, and Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Nomalungelo Gina.

Economic focus and business engagements

Mashatile highlighted Japan’s position as South Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner as a key motivation for the visit.

He noted that “many Japanese companies have expanded investment plans in the pipeline in South Africa, thereby having assured the South African Government of Japan’s trust and support in its economic policies.”

During the working visit, Mashatile and his delegation engaged with Japan’s business community across various sectors including manufacturing and machinery, mining and mineral beneficiation, energy cooperation, the automotive industry, and greater market access for South African agricultural products.

According to the deputy president, key engagements included a visit to the Isuzu Fujisawa Plant Service, meetings with Dr Akhiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and discussions with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship League.

The delegation also met with representatives from the Japanese business community, including the Japan External Trade Organisation, the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security, Keidanren, and the Association of the African Economy and Development in Japan Committee.

High-level political meetings

The visit marked “the first high-level engagement between South Africa and Japan in the last 10 years,” according to Mashatile.

He met with Prime Minister Ishiba and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi “with the objective to foster closer political collaboration.”

Mashatile also delivered a keynote address at the United Nations University under the theme “South Africa’s G20 Presidency: Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability – a conversation with Japan.”

Detailed cost breakdown for Mashatile’s Japan trip

The comprehensive cost breakdown for the Japan trip revealed expenses totaling R2,319,138.19.

Flight costs amounted to R613,214.92 for the delegation, while accommodation expenses reached R1,235,569.73.

Ground transport costs totalled R410,926.94.

Additional expenses included R8,033.50 for laundry services and R51,393.10 for restaurant services covering food and beverages.

Previous travel expenses dwarf Japan costs

The Japan trip, while expensive, was not Mashatile’s costliest international travel during the period in question.

The Ireland and UK working visits in September and October 2024 cost significantly more at R5,475,829.03, with accommodation in London alone costing over R3.2 million.

The two regional trips to Botswana and Zimbabwe were comparatively modest at R52,867.58 and R56,166.20 respectively, partly because the deputy president was transported by the South African Air Force for these shorter trips.

Delegation composition and individual costs

Mashatile’s spouse, Humile Mashatile, accompanied the delegation and “participated in the Spousal Programme,” with her flight costs listed at R117,518.08 and ground transport at R73,592.80.

Mashatile’s own expenses included R117,518.08 for flights, R956,057.00 for accommodation, and R77,360.32 for ground transport.

Senior staff members accompanied the Deputy President, including Deputy Director-General Mduduzi Mbada, Political Advisor and Acting Spokesperson Keith Khoza, Acting Head of Communications Itumeleng Mafatshe, and various administrative and protocol support staff.

Each staff member’s role was clearly defined, from providing strategic and advisory support to handling communication, administrative duties, and protocol requirements.

G20 and African agenda alignment

Mashatile noted that the timing of the visit aligned strategically with South Africa’s G20 Presidency and Japan’s hosting of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in August.

This confluence presented “a unique opportunity for South Africa to communicate its position and priorities for the continent to Japan and the expected support and role that Japan could play in this regard.”

