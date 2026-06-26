Mashatile pushes China ties: Trade, investment, healthcare at core of strategic partnership

Mashatile used a high‑level working visit to Beijing to push cooperation between Pretoria and Beijing.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reaffirmed South Africa’s strategic partnership with China, using a high‑level visit to Beijing and Shenzhen to push deeper cooperation in trade, investment and healthcare transformation – with digital innovation, skills development and long‑term industrial collaboration at the core.

Mashatile used a high‑level working visit to Beijing to push cooperation between Pretoria and Beijing.

SA and China

Speaking during a meeting with Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics in Shenzhen, Mashatile said his visit reflects the importance South Africa attaches to its strategic partnership with China and the shared commitment to strengthening trade, investment, industrial cooperation, and people-to-people relations.

“China remains South Africa’s largest trading partner and one of our most important sources of investment, technology and industrial collaboration.”

Investment

Mashatile said Pretoria’s objective is not merely to attract investment, but to establish long-term partnerships that contribute to industrialisation, technology transfer, localisation, skills development and sustainable job creation.

He said healthcare is one of the sectors that lie at the centre of South Africa’s development agenda.

“This includes improving healthcare infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation, strengthening healthcare workforce capabilities and ensuring that innovation improves healthcare outcomes across both urban and rural communities.”

Healthcare

He said South Africa is pursuing universal healthcare coverage, healthcare digitisation and improved health outcomes.

“In this regard, we see significant opportunities for collaboration in the following areas:

Smart hospitals and digital healthcare

Telemedicine and remote healthcare services

Advanced diagnostic and medical imaging equipment

Healthcare information systems and data management

Healthcare workforce training and capacity building

Medical technology localisation and manufacturing

Research, innovation and technology transfer

Artificial intelligence and digital solutions in healthcare delivery.”

Africa gateway

Mashatile said that as Pretoria continues to strengthen its position as a gateway to the African continent, the country believes there are significant opportunities to utilise South Africa as a strategic base to serve healthcare markets across Africa.

“Through the African Continental Free Trade Area, companies investing in South Africa have access to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, creating opportunities for regional expansion and long-term growth.”

Mashatile said the Government remains committed to supporting investors through policy certainty, investment facilitation, and strategic partnerships that accelerate project implementation and unlock new opportunities.