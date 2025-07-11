Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala court case: ‘We will be watching this one closely’ – MK party

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday on concerns about the country's security.

The MK party says it will be keeping a close eye on the legal proceedings against controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Matlala is in the spotlight following explosive revelations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, this week.

Mkhwanazi claimed that Matlala is part of a plot that led to the disbanding of the political killings task team.

It is alleged that Matlala, through businessman Brown Mogotsi, has been able to influence the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu into doing his bidding.

The MK party was protesting outside the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where Matlala and his co-accused appeared in connection with the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane.

He reportedly appeared under heavy police guard.

“Mr Matlala faces very serious cases, and we have just had a spate of botched cases by the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], so we will be watching this one closely”, said MK party Gauteng spokesperson Abel Tau.

Wheels of justice must move on Matlala

Tau alleged that ordinary South Africans are victims of a network of corruption involving prosecutors, police, judges and politicians.

“So, as members of the MK party led by the caucus leader of our legislature caucus, we are here to say to our courts that we are calling for justice for the victims of the many crimes of those who believe that they can do criminality with impunity.

“We believe that Mr Matlala must be treated like any other criminal. We also believe that a thorough investigation must be done so that we do not have botched cases.

“The people of South Africa find themselves in a space where no one fights for them. They (NPA) must go into this without fear or favour,” he said.

ALSO READ: Charges laid against Mchunu as pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to act amid national security concerns

Matlala’s alleged plot to kill Thobejane

It is still not clear why Matlala allegedly ordered a hit on Thobejane. However, it has been reported that the two are former lovers.

Thobejane was shot in the foot and survived the hit. This incident occurred in 2023.

This matter was postponed to allow the NPA to consolidate Matlala’s other cases.

He was arrested in May this year and has been held at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

NOW READ: Senzo Mchunu investigation will take longer to finalise, says Public Protector