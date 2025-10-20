Matric exams start Tuesday: Here is when you write what [TIMETABLE]

The NSC accounts for the largest proportion of matric candidates, with 766 543 full-time pupils registered under the DBE.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that the final National Senior Certificate examinations will commence on Tuesday, 21 October, and continue through Thursday, 27 November.
The Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 practical will kick off the examination period.
More than one million candidates have registered across four assessment bodies to write this year’s end-of-year examinations, according to Umalusi’s audit of the system’s readiness.
Candidate registration across assessment bodies
The National Senior Certificate accounts for the largest proportion of candidates, with 766 543 full-time pupils registered under the Department of Basic Education.
An additional 23 601 candidates are registered through the Independent Examinations Board and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute.
Beyond full-time candidates, a further 137 018 part-time candidates will sit for the examinations. These candidates are attempting to improve results obtained in previous years.
This week’s examination schedule
DBE NSC Examinations
Tuesday, 21 October
At 9am:
- Computer Applications Technology Paper 1
In the afternoon, 2pm:
- Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu Papers 1 (HL, FAL, SAL)
- Hebrew SAL P1, and German HL, SAL P1
Wednesday, 22 October
At 9am:
- Information Technology Paper 1
In the afternoon, at 2pm:
- Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian, Spanish SAL P1, Latin SAL P1
- Portuguese HL, FAL, SAL P1
Thursday, 23 October
- English (HL, FAL, SAL) Paper 3 at 9am
In the afternoon, 2pm:
- Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian,Spanish SAL P2, Latin SAL P2
- Portuguese HL P2, FAL, SAL P2
- Equine Studies
Friday, 24 October
- Afrikaans (HL, FAL,SAL) Paper 3 at 9am
In the afternoon, 2pm:
- Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu (HL, FAL, SAL) P2
- Hebrew SAL P2
- German (HL, SAL) P2
See the full NSC final exam timetable below:
ALSO READ: This is when matric final exams begin
IEB NSC Examinations
The IEB exams, according to the their timetable started a week earlier than DBE NSC. However, the following will be written this week.
Tuesday, 21 October:
- Further Studies English at 9am
In the afternoon, 2pm:
- Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu, Hebrew, German (HL, FAL, SAL) P1
Wednesday, 22 October:
- History Paper 1 (9:00–11:00)
In the afternoon, 2pm:
- Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian,Spanish SAL, Latin SAL
- Portuguese HL, FAL, SAL
- Equine Studies
Thursday, 23 October:
At 9am:
- Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian,Spanish SAL, Latin SAL
- Portuguese HL, FAL, SAL
- Equine Studies
In the afternoon, 2pm:
- Agricultural Science
- Dance Studies
Friday, 24 October:
- Further Studies Physics (9:00–12:00)
In the afternoon, 2pm:
- Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu (HL, FAL, SAL) P2
- Hebrew SAL P2
- German (HL, SAL) P2
See the full IEB final exam timetable below:
The pledge signing ceremony
The annual NSC Pledge Signing Ceremony was held at Harry Gwala High School in Khayelitsha on Friday 17 October 2025.
The event brought together pupils, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, and other departmental personnel to reinforce the importance of integrity, honesty, and accountability during the examination period.
According to Gwarube, the pledge signing represented a commitment that extended beyond simply avoiding cheating.
She said it symbolised a broader dedication to upholding the principles that underpin fair and ethical examination practices across the country.
READ NEXT: Matric pupils urged to uphold integrity ahead of final exams