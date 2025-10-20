Matric exams start Tuesday: Here is when you write what [TIMETABLE]

The NSC accounts for the largest proportion of matric candidates, with 766 543 full-time pupils registered under the DBE.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that the final National Senior Certificate examinations will commence on Tuesday, 21 October, and continue through Thursday, 27 November.

The Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 practical will kick off the examination period.

More than one million candidates have registered across four assessment bodies to write this year’s end-of-year examinations, according to Umalusi’s audit of the system’s readiness.

The National Senior Certificate accounts for the largest proportion of candidates, with 766 543 full-time pupils registered under the Department of Basic Education.

An additional 23 601 candidates are registered through the Independent Examinations Board and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute.

Beyond full-time candidates, a further 137 018 part-time candidates will sit for the examinations. These candidates are attempting to improve results obtained in previous years.

This week’s examination schedule

DBE NSC Examinations

Tuesday, 21 October

At 9am:

Computer Applications Technology Paper 1

In the afternoon, 2pm:

Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu Papers 1 (HL, FAL, SAL)

Hebrew SAL P1, and German HL, SAL P1

Wednesday, 22 October

At 9am:

Information Technology Paper 1

In the afternoon, at 2pm:

Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian, Spanish SAL P1, Latin SAL P1

Portuguese HL, FAL, SAL P1

Thursday, 23 October

English (HL, FAL, SAL) Paper 3 at 9am

In the afternoon, 2pm:

Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian,Spanish SAL P2, Latin SAL P2

Portuguese HL P2, FAL, SAL P2

Equine Studies

Friday, 24 October

Afrikaans (HL, FAL,SAL) Paper 3 at 9am

In the afternoon, 2pm:

Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu (HL, FAL, SAL) P2

Hebrew SAL P2

German (HL, SAL) P2

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

IEB NSC Examinations

The IEB exams, according to the their timetable started a week earlier than DBE NSC. However, the following will be written this week.

Tuesday, 21 October:

Further Studies English at 9am

In the afternoon, 2pm:

Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu, Hebrew, German (HL, FAL, SAL) P1

Wednesday, 22 October:

History Paper 1 (9:00–11:00)

In the afternoon, 2pm:

Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian,Spanish SAL, Latin SAL

Portuguese HL, FAL, SAL

Equine Studies

Thursday, 23 October:

At 9am:

Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Serbian,Spanish SAL, Latin SAL

Portuguese HL, FAL, SAL

Equine Studies

In the afternoon, 2pm:

Agricultural Science

Dance Studies

Friday, 24 October:

Further Studies Physics (9:00–12:00)

In the afternoon, 2pm:

Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu (HL, FAL, SAL) P2

Hebrew SAL P2

German (HL, SAL) P2

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

The pledge signing ceremony

The annual NSC Pledge Signing Ceremony was held at Harry Gwala High School in Khayelitsha on Friday 17 October 2025.

The event brought together pupils, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, and other departmental personnel to reinforce the importance of integrity, honesty, and accountability during the examination period.

According to Gwarube, the pledge signing represented a commitment that extended beyond simply avoiding cheating.

She said it symbolised a broader dedication to upholding the principles that underpin fair and ethical examination practices across the country.

