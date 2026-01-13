Matriculants urged to shift gears and consider a career in this dynamic industry

The aftermarket automotive industry contributes over 2% of South Africa’s GDP, as well as 300 000 jobs requiring diverse skill sets.

Having reached the end of their high school careers, matriculants must now take the first steps towards a lifelong professional commitment.

Many may have their paths plotted out, but others may still be weighing their options or stuck in indecision.

An industry leader has advised that university is not the only way to build a career, suggesting trade or occupational qualifications and technical and vocational education and training facilities.

Career in the automotive world

The Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) brings together multiple automotive organisations to offer support and advice for the automotive sector.

The organisation notes that the aftermarket automotive industry contributes roughly 2% of South Africa’s GDP through more than 22 000 businesses, providing 300 000 jobs.

These include car dealerships, autobody repair workshops, mechanics, automotive electricians, accessory installers, and more.

“Not everyone needs, wants, or is suited to university, and that is absolutely okay. A trade qualification gives young people a clear pathway into meaningful work,” states RMI National Training Director Louis van Huyssteen.

“In the automotive sector, it opens doors not only in South Africa, but around the world.”

Jobs of the future

Van Huyssteen said that choosing the automotive sector was accepting a challenge in an industry that breeds innovation and employable professionals.

“Young people are stepping into a sector that is modern, technology-driven, and constantly evolving, and the job prospects are strong. Many apprentices secure employment long before they qualify.

“These qualifications prepare young people for the vehicles of the future; hybrids, electric vehicles, advanced diagnostics and more,” he said.

While traditionally considered a male-dominated industry, RMI states that it has made great strides in creating pathways for females through artisanal training in mechanical, electrical and diagnostic roles.

“Women bring technical precision and strong problem-solving skills. They are thriving in workshops and moving into leadership roles,” said Van Huyssteen.

Career advice

For those still keeping their options open or who are still undecided, the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) has online and in-person advice avenues for young people.

The DEL’s career guidance questionnaire has been used by over 14 million young people to help them find the best career for themselves.

Alternatively, the department has qualified employment counsellors across the country who offer job-hunting guidance, interview preparation, and CV-writing skills free of charge.

RMI has its own careers page as well as an empowerment programme called Project Dineo, which supports 100 outstanding candidates per year.

Van Huyssteen assured matriculants that they need not be defined by their matric results or their current circumstances.

“There are many paths to success. A trade in the automotive sector is one of the most empowering, globally portable and opportunity-rich choices you can make,” he concluded.

