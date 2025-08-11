Maya announces ‘necessary and urgent’ sexual harassment policy for judiciary

Maya said the policy will entrench a culture of accountability and respect.

As the country celebrated Women’s Day on Saturday, Chief Justice Mandisa Maya announced the introduction of a sexual harassment policy for the Judiciary.

Maya said the policy is necessary and an urgent intervention, reiterating the Judiciary’s unwavering commitment to the constitutional values of human dignity, equality, and justice, and sending a clear message: sexual harassment has no place in the halls of justice.

She said the Judiciary cannot dispense justice to society if it does not first ensure it within its own ranks.

“Sexual harassment is a gross abuse of power, a denial of equality, and a stain on the legitimacy of the courts.

“We are going to tackle it head-on, and this Policy will be a very useful mechanism in that battle,” Maya said.

The Chief Justice’s announcement comes in the wake of damning allegations and the case against Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge, in perhaps one of the most contentious hearings against a judge.

Maya said the policy will entrench a culture of accountability and respect, ensuring that the Judiciary remains a beacon of justice for all.

“As custodians of the Constitution, Judges and Magistrates bear a profound responsibility to uphold the highest standards of integrity. The Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct and South Africa’s own Judicial Codes of Conduct demand nothing less.

“Yet, where sexual harassment occurs within the Judiciary, it is not only a personal violation; it is also an affront to the rule of law itself, eroding public trust and betraying the very principles the institution exists to defend and uphold,” Maya said.

The policy outlines zero tolerance for sexual harassment by or against any judicial officer, staff member, or individual engaging with the Judiciary.

It also outlines clear, confidential, and fair procedures for reporting and addressing complaints, with protections against retaliation, accountability, and disciplinary consequences for offenders and a safe and respectful workplace, free from discrimination and intimidation.

Maya urged all members of the Judiciary to familiarise themselves and adhere to the policy, saying it is not merely a document, but rather “a covenant with the people of South Africa. We must lead by example.”

