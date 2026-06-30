Media groups condemn intimidation of migrants and journalists ahead of 30 June protests

Journalists covering unrests have faced harassment, threats, and demands to delete footage.

As South Africa braces for anti‑immigration protests on 30 June, a coalition of media freedom organisations has issued a stark warning about escalating threats to both foreign nationals and journalists.

The coalition – comprising Amnesty International South Africa, the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), Campaign for Free Expression, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Media Diversity & Development Agency (MDDA), Moxii Africa, the Press Council of South Africa, and the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF), condemned intimidation and violence in the strongest terms.

Unrest

Recent unrest has already claimed lives, including the killing of 29‑year‑old Malawian father Mishack Banda in Pietermaritzburg on 19 June.

The tragic killing of Banda sharpened concerns over potential widespread violence and unrest.

Journalists covering these events have also faced harassment, threats, and demands to delete footage. March and March have even used social media to identify reporters, encouraging supporters to target them.

“Publicly targeting journalists in this manner is unacceptable,” the coalition said, warning that such actions “create foreseeable risks to their safety and undermine the media’s essential role in a democratic society.”

Independent reporting

The groups stressed that independent reporting is vital in moments of heightened tension:

“Journalists serve as the public’s eyes and ears, documenting events, exposing abuses and holding authorities accountable. Efforts to intimidate reporters and suppress coverage not only endanger media workers but also deprive the public of critical information.”

They called on March and March to immediately cease targeting journalists, urged political parties to distance themselves from inflammatory rhetoric, and demanded law enforcement act decisively against intimidation, assaults and incitement to violence.

“Independent reporting is especially vital at moments of heightened tension and uncertainty. Journalists serve as the public’s eyes and ears, documenting events, exposing abuses and holding authorities accountable.”

‘Equal protection’

The coalition reiterated that everyone in South Africa is entitled to equal protection under the law, regardless of nationality or immigration status.

“No grievance, however sincerely held, can justify violence, vigilantism or the targeting of vulnerable members of our communities,” it said.

“Law enforcement agencies must ensure that everyone is protected from violence and intimidation, that journalists can work safely and without interference, and that those responsible for threats, intimidation, assaults and incitement to violence are investigated, arrested and held accountable.”

It further called on political parties and public representatives supporting the campaign to publicly distance themselves from threats against journalists and any rhetoric that could incite hostility and violence against foreign nationals.