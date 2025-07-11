Minister hails SIU’s R67 million recovery from ‘corrupt’ state contractor

The Special Tribunal has ordered R67 million be recovered from Kroucamp Plumbers after the contractor defrauded the public works department.

A R67 million recovery order obtained by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Friday against a contractor that defrauded the department of public works and infrastructure has been welcomed by Minister Dean Macpherson.

He described the development as a critical victory in the fight against corruption.

The order was granted by the Special Tribunal, targeting Kroucamp Plumbers. The company secured contracts worth R67 million from the department of public works and infrastructure (DPWI) between 2015 and 2019.

The SIU has called the method of obtaining these contracts a “corrupt network” of falsified bids, undisclosed conflicts of interest and payments to state officials.

Counterclaim averted in major legal win

“This recovery order is another important step in our efforts to root out corruption and recover stolen public funds,” Macpherson said.

“Those who defraud the state and think they can get away with it must think again.”

According to the department, the order not only facilitates the recovery of the full contract value. It also prevents a looming R33 million counterclaim that Kroucamp Plumbers had intended to bring against the DPWI.

The SIU’s investigation uncovered a manipulation of tender processes by officials working in concert with the contractor.

This forms part of a broader pattern of fraud that Macpherson’s ministry has pledged to dismantle.

“Since taking office, we have worked closely with the SIU to support and expedite investigations into corruption, mismanagement and fraud across the department,” Macpherson said.

“The case against Kroucamp Plumbers is a prime example of the importance of our collaboration.”

Lifestyle audits for over 400 officials underway

The department is now finalising lifestyle audits for more than 400 high-risk officials. This aims to reinforce financial accountability and improve procurement transparency.

“Together with law enforcement agencies, we will continue to send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated,” Macpherson added.

“We are working hard to turn the department of public works and Infrastructure into the economic delivery unit of South Africa.”

Macpherson reaffirmed that the department is determined to ensure all infrastructure projects are delivered on time, within budget and free from corruption.

