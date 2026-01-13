Minister Macpherson cleared after EFF’s ethics code complaint

The EFF alleged that Macpherson acted in violation of the Executive Ethics Code in fast-tracking payments to unpaid service providers.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Dean Macpherson did not breach the Executive Ethics Code, the Public Protector has found.

The minister faced an ethics investigation following an EFF complaint about his role in facilitating payments to department service providers.

Macpherson had fast-tracked outstanding payments owed by the Independent Development Trust (IDT), all of which were at least 30 days overdue.

‘No proof or evidence’

The EFF insisted that the minister acted outside of due process and acted with malicious intent towards the IDT’s senior staff.

However, the Public Protector found no evidence suggesting an abuse of power, undue influence or favouritism.

Following the Public Protector’s finding, Macpherson stated that the EFF’s complaint was part of a campaign to derail his efforts to eradicate corruption within the IDT.

The minister was busy with an investigation into an R800 million oxygen plant tender, which may have stalled if Macpherson had been removed.

The EFF also claimed that Macpherson’s office had bribed journalists to promote the minister and to report negatively on IDT management.

“Importantly, the EFF could provide no proof or evidence to substantiate their claims, which included the bribing of journalists.

“The Public Protector’s report vindicates our actions to stabilise and reform the IDT so that it can fulfil its mandate of delivering social infrastructure to communities across South Africa,” Macpherson stated on Tuesday.

‘Acting as a conduit’

The Public Protector scrutinised email correspondence between Macpherson and IDT employees, which included consultations and queries with the Presidency.

The Public Protector’s report stated that Macpherson was acting in line with his ministerial roles and would not be pursuing the matter further.

“Given that Mr Macpherson’s engagement with the matter was reactive to a referral from the Presidency and not self-initiated, the allegation that his conduct constituted improper intervention or a conflict of interest… is untenable,” the report states.

“[Macpherson’s] role was limited to acting as a conduit between the Presidency and the IDT regarding the service provider’s non-payment query,” it adds.

The minister said he would be considering civil litigation against those who amplified the claims and would continue the department’s fight against mismanagement.

“As we said when these complaints first emerged, we will not be deterred from restoring good governance and accountability within the DPWI and its entities,” Macpherson concluded.

