‘Assault on democracy’: MK party angry they were not part of Russia trip

With the exception of one Al Jama‑ah MP, the five‑member delegation is composed entirely of ANC MPs.

The MK party has sharply criticised Parliament for excluding the official opposition from the parliamentary delegation currently on an official working visit to the Russian Federation, calling the move unconstitutional, undemocratic, and damaging to South Africa’s international credibility.

The delegation, led by National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni‑Tsipane, is in Moscow from 13 to 17 July 2026 to strengthen bilateral relations with the Russian Federation.

Russia visit

Parliament said the visit forms part of broader efforts to deepen international parliamentary cooperation and ensure that ties between the two countries continue to deliver meaningful benefits for citizens.

With the exception of one Al Jama‑ah MP, the five‑member delegation is composed entirely of ANC MPs – a decision the MK Party says violates long‑standing parliamentary conventions requiring international delegations to reflect proportional representation.

The delegation includes NCOP MPs Sindiswa Masumpa and Sanny Ndhlovu, and National Assembly MPs Mogodu Samuel Moela and Imraan Ismail Moosa.

Exclusion

MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the exclusion “strikes at the heart of multiparty democracy” and represents a serious breach of constitutional norms.

“This exclusion is not an administrative oversight – it is a deliberate act that undermines the constitutional principles of inclusivity, accountability, and proportional representation,” he said.

He stressed that the Official Opposition carries a constitutional mandate to represent millions of South Africans and provide oversight on international engagements.

“Denying the largest opposition party a seat at the table is a direct assault on democratic practice,” he said.

Warning

Mahlangu warned that the decision risks creating the perception that parliamentary diplomacy is being used to advance partisan interests.

“Parliamentary diplomacy belongs to Parliament as an institution – not to any governing coalition or political arrangement,” he said. “International engagements must reflect the diversity of voices in the legislature, not the preferences of a single political bloc.”

Complaint

In response, MK Party Chief Whip in the NCOP, Lungile Mhlongo, has lodged a formal complaint with Mtshweni‑Tsipane, copying National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza.

The complaint demands full disclosure of the selection criteria and a commitment to fairness in future delegations.

Invitation

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mtshweni‑Tsipane consulted the four largest parties before finalising the delegation, and only those who confirmed availability were included.

According to Mothapo, the others declined due to prior commitments – not because they were excluded.

The visit follows an invitation from Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.