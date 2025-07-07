Mkhwanazi knows the risk of speaking out, says police committee chair

Cameron added that Mkhwanazi was aware of the dangers that would likely follow after his comments.

Police portfolio committee chairperson Ian Cameron has responded to concerns about Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s safety, saying the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner is capable of defending himself.

This comes after Mkhwanazi made allegations on Sunday during a media briefing, accusing senior police leadership, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

‘No interference, no premature discussions’

Speaking at a peace and security cluster committee meeting in parliament on Monday, Cameron said he had not reached out to the minister after Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

“I did not want any form of interference, premature discussion, or anything like that,” he said

He further added that Mkhwanazi was aware of the dangers that would likely follow after his comments, but said the commissioner was able to look after himself.

“I think General Mkhwanazi is likely aware of any potential risk regarding what happened yesterday [on Sunday]. He has a very competent team, from what I saw during our oversight visit to KZN a few months ago, who also assist with the relevant protection.

“I also think he is quite capable of defending and looking after himself,” Cameron said.

Parliament must investigate

Shortly after Mkhwanazi’s statement, he said the allegations, if proven true, “paint a troubling picture of a police leadership unable or unwilling to uphold its constitutional duty to combat crime without fear or favour”.

Cameron said he had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, calling for a parliamentary debate on the allegations.

“Parliament and the Presidency must ensure these claims are independently and thoroughly investigated to restore public trust and demonstrate accountability.

“South Africans deserve clear answers. Silence is not an option,” he said on Sunday.

“The commander-in-chief, the president of the Republic of South Africa, must take the lead in addressing these serious allegations involving senior Saps management and the minister of police,” he added.

Ramaphosa calls for discipline and restraint

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed serious concern on Sunday over the public statements made by Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.

He called the matter a “grave national security concern”.

Ramaphosa emphasised the need to uphold the integrity of the country’s security services. He further warned that the ongoing exchange of accusations could erode public trust and disrupt the cohesion of the police.

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police,” the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa will announce steps to be taken once he returns from the Brics Leaders’ Summit in Brazil.

