Festive travel: Over 60 000 people entered SA through these major ports, says BMA

Operations at all ports of entry across the country continue uninterrupted, despite heightened traveller volumes.

More than 60 000 people entered the country during the festive season at the three major South African (SA) ports of entry.

This was revealed by the Border Management Authority (BMA) on Thursday.

Festive movements

According to the BMA, recent movement figures indicate sustained activity at the country’s leading ports, with OR Tambo International Airport recording 24 542 movements on 7 January, followed by Beitbridge Port of Entry, which has taken the second spot with 19 924 movements on the same day.

The Lebombo Port of Entry recorded 18 887 movements.

Law enforcements

BMA Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Marketing Mmemme Mogotsi said BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed that operations at all operational ports of entry across the country continue uninterrupted, despite heightened traveller volumes and intensified law enforcement activities.

“Law enforcement operations remain robust. On 7 January 2026, BMA law enforcement officers intercepted 139 illegal persons at the Beitbridge Port of Entry, as part of targeted border enforcement actions.

“On the same day, technology-led operations have also yielded major successes. Drone surveillance deployed at Beitbridge assisted in the interception of 100 cartons of cigarettes and illicit alcohol with an estimated value exceeding R35 000,” Mogotsi said.

Drone technology

Masiapato said the authority remains firmly committed to protecting South Africa’s borders while ensuring the safe and efficient movement of people and goods.

“The continued use of advanced technology, coordinated law enforcement and intelligence-driven operations is strengthening our ability to disrupt criminal activities at ports of entry.”

Illegal cigarettes

On Tuesday, BMA officers intercepted a cigarette-smuggling operation at the Beitbridge Port of Entry using advanced drone surveillance technology.

“Real-time drone footage enabled BMA officers to swiftly track and intercept suspects attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes to the value of R42 797 into the Republic of South Africa,” Mogotsi said.

The BMA reiterates its zero-tolerance approach to border-related crime, saying it “will continue to intensify operations to safeguard the integrity of the country’s ports of entry.”

