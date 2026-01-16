Motshekga appoints board of inquiry to probe if order for Iran’s naval drill exit was flouted

The presence of three Iranian warships off False Bay has drawn international attention to South Africa.

As Iran’s controversial participation in the sea phase of the naval exercise comes under the spotlight, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga says she has relayed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding military exercises in False Bay and has appointed a board of inquiry to establish if they were ignored.

The presence of three Iranian warships off False Bay has drawn international attention to South Africa, particularly from the United States (USA), raising concerns about political costs for the country.

Inquiry

“The Minister of Defence, Hon. Angie Motshekga, would like to place it on record that the instruction was clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon and to be implemented and adhered to as such,” a statement from the ministry read.

“Due to the seriousness of these allegations and reports in the media, the minister has established a board of inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the allegations and establish whether the instruction of the president may have been misrepresented and/or ignored as issued to all.”

Seven days

Motshekga said she had given the board seven days after the end of the joint naval exercises, formally headed by China, to furnish her with a report on what had transpired.

“Furthermore, it can be further stated that all government entities in this event have been working very closely, in consultation with each other at every step.”

The drill was due to end on Friday.

A government source earlier confirmed that Iran had been asked to withdraw from the drills, only for the SANDF to later post a now-deleted Facebook statement saying the Iranian corvette Naghdi participated in the sea-phase exercise.

US embassy slams SA

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in South Africa has slammed Pretoria for supporting Iran while it cracks down on anti-government protesters by allowing Iranian warships into South African waters of False Bay in Cape Town for the naval exercises, which also include Russia and China.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in South Africa expressed concern about South Africa’s decision to allow Iran to participate in naval exercises.

“The United States notes with concern and alarm reports that the Minister of Defence and SANDF defied a government order regarding Iran’s participation in the ongoing naval exercises. Iran is a destabilising actor and state sponsor of terror, and its inclusion in joint exercises – in any capacity – undermines maritime security and regional stability.”

Welcoming Iran

The embassy said it is particularly “unconscionable” that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were “shooting, jailing and torturing” Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity, for which South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves.

“South Africa can’t lecture the world on ‘justice’ while cosying up to Iran.

“And permitting Iranian military forces to operate in South African waters — or going to Tehran and expressing solidarity — isn’t ‘non-alignment’: it’s choosing to stand with a regime that brutally represses its people and engages in terrorism,” the embassy said.

Damaging relations

Earlier this week, defence analyst Helmoed-Römer Heitman told The Citizen that including Iran in the drills risked damaging relations with key trading partners in Europe and the US.

Heitman said while South Africa will feel the impact of exercising with Iran, Iran will not feel the pinch.

