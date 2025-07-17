MPs asked to recuse themselves from Mkhwanazi police corruption allegations probe

Mkhwanazi's claims have sparked concern about infiltration in the judiciary, NPA, and the police.

While there is a lack of trust among top leaders of the South African Police Service (Saps), parliamentarians tasked with investigating Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims are also at each other’s throats.

An explosive joint police, justice and constitutional development committee meeting on Wednesday escalated when a Freedom Front Plus MP suggested that National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams recuse himself from the investigation process, citing a conflict of interest

The committees have been requested to investigate allegations of corruption and collusion in Saps.

Adams opened several cases against crime intelligence generals and Brigadiers late last year.

Adams referenced these cases in his arguments in Parliament, criticising Mkhwanazi and the national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola.

“As a complainant, I am connecting the dots. That staged press conference with the general, who now seeks additional protection and who had what looked like an armed militia behind him, was a threat to this country,” he said.

Mkhwanazi alleged in that same briefing that classified information had been “leaked” to politicians, but did not mention names.

Heloise Denner from the Freedom Front Plus challenged Adam’s remarks and raised concerns about a conflict of interest.

“I am asking whether or not honourable Adams may have alluded to a conflict of interest by being a complainant in this very matter that we are supposed to investigate.

“Can a complainant also be an investigator?” she asked.

The two joint committees on police, justice and constitutional development have now referred the matter to the parliamentary legal services for a legal opinion.

Parliament seeks clarity on Adams

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, Xola Nqola, said Mkhwanazi’s allegations about the involvement of politicians in dubious activities should be taken seriously.

“You will recall that the legal advice spoke about a member of parliament, you will recall that even General Mkhawanzi spoke about a member of parliament, now it does come out from the engagements that Honourable Adams may have a conflict of interest,” he said.

Adams did not comment on the remarks made about him, but instead requested that the chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, recuse himself from the position.

He said Cameron is “in the way” of investigations into police corruption.

“Maybe it is best that you come sit next to us and allow us to take this fight forward.”

Cameron refused to do so.

The Citizen has contacted both Cameron and Adams for comment. Their comment will be added once

received.

Ad hoc committee

Meanwhile, the joint committees have agreed to recommend the formation of an Ad hoc committee in their report to parliament.

This committee would have set time frames and dedicate its time to investigating corruption in Saps at no extra cost to the state. This committee will run in parallel with investigations by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

