Multiple Joburg areas to experience water outages next week

According to Joburg Water, the work is necessary to ensure the long-term reliability of the city's water network.

Johannesburg residents across several regions should prepare for water supply disruptions next week as Joburg Water conducts essential maintenance work on critical infrastructure.

The utility announced three separate planned interruptions affecting areas in Regions A, B and D.

The maintenance programme will see thousands of households experiencing either reduced water pressure or complete supply interruptions as teams work to improve service delivery and address aging infrastructure.

According to Joburg Water, the work is necessary to ensure the long-term reliability of the city’s water network.

Region B water outages

The most extensive interruption will affect residents in the northern suburbs, where Joburg Water plans to conduct an assessment of the Linden 1 Reservoir bypass line.

The work will impact the Blairgowrie Reservoir supply system, affecting all streets in:

Cresta;

Jackenlee;

Robindale;

Robindale Extension 4;

Robin Hills;

Darrenwood;

Aldara Park;

Randpark Extensions 2, 3, 4 and 5;

Windsor West; and

Windsor Glen.

The interruption is scheduled to run from 9 December at 9am until 15 December at 4pm.

Joburg Water explained that residents in these areas should expect “reduced pressure to no flows due to a dummy to test the bypass system” during this period.

The utility outlined several benefits that residents can expect from the work, including “improved service delivery” and “continuity of water supply and reduction of water losses”.

Joburg Water also indicated the assessment would assist in “planning for future rehabilitation projects” while “potentially reducing unaccounted for water”.

No alternative water supply points have been arranged for the affected areas, though Joburg Water confirmed that “residents to be assisted by the operations department” during the interruption period.

ALSO READ: Big change at the Vaal Dam

Soweto areas face two-day shutdown for pipe repairs

Several Soweto communities will experience a 48-hour water supply outages starting 9 December as Joburg Water undertakes emergency repairs to damaged infrastructure.

The work will affect all streets in:

Parts of Chiawelo;

Central Western Jabavu;

Dlamini;

Dube;

Jabulani;

Mapetla;

Mofolo;

Moletsane;

Moroka;

Phiri; and

Senaoane.

The outages in these areas will start from 2pm on 9 December until 2pm on 11 December.

The extended shutdown is required for “repairing damaged 600mm steel pipe”, according to Joburg Water, and residents should expect no water during this period.

The utility noted that the repairs would ultimately lead to “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply” for affected communities.

No alternative water arrangements have been announced for Region D at this stage, though residents are advised to store sufficient water ahead of the planned interruption.

READ NEXT: More thunderstorms expected as wet weather persists in most provinces