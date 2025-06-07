WATCH: Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in SA and around the world

Eid-ul-Adha coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj, the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Thousands of Muslims in South Africa and across the globe are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), one of the auspicious days in the Islamic calendar that commemorates sacrifice and submission to Allah (God).

The day begins very early with the Eid prayer.

Sacrifice

Eid-ul-Adha honours the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to obey Allah’s command that he sacrifice his only son Ismail, ignoring the devil’s attempts to dissuade him from the act.

At the very point of sacrifice, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram, to be slaughtered in place of his son.

This command from Allah was a test of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness and commitment to obey his Lord’s command without question.

‘Special day’

Speaking to The Citizen at Bosmont Masjid, Zakiyah Muhammad said Eid-ul-Adha is a very “special day for Muslims in South Africa and around the world”.

“There are those in Saudi Arabia completing their pilgrimage and this is part of the sacrifice. We are not in Saudi, but we still celebrate by sacrificing our sheep.”

Eid-ul-Adha is traditionally marked by the slaughter of an animal, typically a goat, sheep, cow, bull or camel, with the meat shared among neighbours, family members and the poor.

Hajj

The Eid period this year runs from 6-9 June and coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj, the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, pilgrims cast stones they picked up in Muzdalifah after spending the night under the stars at the Jamarat or stoning of the devil, sacrificed animals and had their heads shaved for the 10th day of Dul Hijjah, which marks Eid-ul-Adha.

An estimated 1.6 million-plus pilgrims stoned the devil, throwing their pebbles at the concrete walls in Mina.

The ritual of casting a pebble and shaving the head marks a solemn moment – a rebirth, a complete submission to God and a victory over evil.

