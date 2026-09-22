Education department’s director-general willing to undergo lifestyle audit

The DG also rejected implications that his position on the lifestyle audit raised questions about his integrity or responsibility regarding public funds.

Department of Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Hubert Mweli has rejected claims that he is refusing to undergo a lifestyle audit, insisting that his concerns relate to how the process will be conducted.

In a public statement issued on Monday, 21 September, Mweli said he supports lifestyle audits in the public service and is willing to undergo one.

He also revealed that he initially proposed that he, the basic education minister and deputy minister voluntarily undergo lifestyle audits to demonstrate their commitment to ethical and accountable leadership.

“Some of that reporting has characterised my position as a refusal to undergo a lifestyle audit. That characterisation does not reflect my position,” he said.

Mweli says he proposed lifestyle audits

Mweli said he initiated discussions with the minister and deputy minister about voluntarily undergoing lifestyle audits, and that they agreed to do so.

He subsequently encouraged other senior managers, including deputy directors-general, to participate in the process.

According to Mweli, he also engaged the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to put arrangements in place for the audits.

“Those discussions were already underway when the lifestyle audits were subsequently publicly presented as an instruction by the minister of basic education to senior managers of the department of basic education, including myself,” he said.

Mweli said he had already initiated discussions and taken steps towards implementing the audits before they were publicly presented as an instruction.

He said this timeline was important in understanding his concerns about the process.

Concerns over confidential information

Mweli maintained that his concerns were not about whether lifestyle audits should take place or whether he should undergo one.

Instead, he said he wanted the process relating to him to protect confidential and personal information and apply the appropriate safeguards.

“Lifestyle audits involve sensitive personal and financial information,” he said.

Mweli referred to the public-service framework, including the Guide to Implement Lifestyle Audits in the Public Service, which sets standards for confidentiality, fairness, independence, due care and professionalism.

“My concern is that the process relating to me be conducted in accordance with that framework,” he said.

He reiterated that he remained willing to undergo the audit, adding that raising concerns about the process should not be interpreted as refusing to account or submit to legitimate scrutiny.

Mweli rejects questions about integrity

The director-general also rejected implications that his position on the lifestyle audit raised questions about his integrity or responsibility regarding public funds.

“I have served the South African public and government for over 40 years and have served as director-general of the department of basic education since 2015,” he said.

He added that he recognised scrutiny and accountability as inherent in public office.

Mweli said he did not intend to publicly debate the details of the audit because of its confidential nature.

“Given the confidential nature of lifestyle audits, I do not intend to debate the details of the process publicly,” he said.

He said his focus remained on the responsibilities of his office, the work of the department of basic education and the interests of South Africa’s pupils and students.