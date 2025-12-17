‘My life is ruined’: Acid attack survivor wants case reopened

The attackers were arrested and released on bail. Later, the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

A Limpopo woman, who was burnt with acid, is furious and wants the authorities to review the reasons that led to the withdrawal of the charges against her alleged assailants.

Gavaza Mukansi, from Dan village in Tzaneen, who was burnt with acid on the face and her body in 2022, told The Citizen that since 2023, she has been trying to convince the authorities to review the case, but they have not given her a straight answer.

Mukansi was attacked outside her home, allegedly by a couple who were her neighbours at the time.

While she was in the hospital, the two were arrested and released on bail. Later, the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

“I have spent almost a year struggling to recover, and during that time, no police officer came or phoned me to update me about the progress of the case.

“The officer only came when I was in the hospital to take the statement. When I got better, I started following [up] the matter, and the investigating officer told me that the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

“He said I must go and ask the officials from the Department of Justice if I want to know the reasons. I went there, but they did not give me straight answers.”

ALSO READ: Manhunt launched after fatal stabbing and house robbery in Limpopo

Missing documents raise questions

“However, one of the court employees told me that the case was withdrawn because some documents [concerning] evidence went missing.

“I was introduced to the Elizabeth Home Foundation (EHF), an organisation that assists many people with crime-related issues … and they promised to assist me to compel the government to reinstate or review the case.”

Mukansi said she wanted to see the couple pay for the suffering that she has been going through because of the attack.

ALSO READ: Elderly traditional healer shot dead by unknown motorist in Limpopo

Foundation calls for accountability

Elizabeth Shingange, a founder of EHF, said the victim approached her seeking advice on how to convince the authorities to reinvestigate the case.

“We are interacting with the relevant authorities. We are saddened by what happened to her. The police and the National Prosecuting Authority must be held accountable for these failures.

“The couple must be rearrested and spend time in prison if found guilty because they are continuing with their lives, while this woman’s life has been ruined. The foundation is seeking legal advice [on the matter].”

NPA spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, has advised the victim to contact the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) if she is not happy about the way her case has been handled.

“The DPP will appoint an advocate to investigate the allegations.”

NOW READ: Robbery suspects beaten by angry mob after seeking protection in traffic police vehicle [VIDEO]