Naked man causes stir outside Diepsloot police station

A man believed to be mentally unwell was seen walking and screaming naked outside the police station entrance.

A video of a naked man walking in front of the Diepsloot police station has gone viral, drawing shock and concern from the public.

The incident, which happened on Monday, 1 July 2025, was confirmed by police on Wednesday.

‘No injuries or damages’

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen prancing round in circles naked outside the station’s main entrance as officers.

The man was shouting in TshiVenda, throwing his clothes around. Bystanders can be heard urging the man to get dressed, and some are laughing at his statements.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told The Citizen that the man is a member of the public who “reportedly had a mental breakdown.”

“His father was called in to collect him. No one was injured or any damages reported during that ordeal,” said Nevhuhulwi.

What causes a nervous breakdown?

According to Health Direct, a nervous breakdown can be caused by a single event that causes someone extreme stress, but unmanaged mental health conditions often play a role.

“Underlying health conditions may include depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Life stressors such as divorce or trauma may add to the situation and cause a breakdown,” it highlighted.

Other factors that may affect mental health and cause a nervous breakdown are:

lack of social support

slow build-up of stress

homelessness and unemployment

work, relationships or financial problems

lack of coping skills and resilience

“Worry, stress and anxiety can build up over a long period of time. They can reach a point where a person is no longer able to cope or perform their normal daily tasks,” Health direct said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available.

Reach out to a mental health professional, talk to someone you trust, or contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) at 0800 567 567 (24-hour helpline) or send a WhatsApp message to 076 882 2775 for free, confidential support.

