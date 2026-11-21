Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was appointed Deputy President in 2005 and had been serving as Chancellor at the University of Johannesburg.

Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has passed away at the age of 71.

Mlambo-Ngcuka was the first female to serve as deputy president of South Africa and also served as Minister of Minerals and Energy and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

Mlambo-Ngcuka was part of the first post-1994 administration where she chaired the portfolio committee on public service and administration, and would later represent the country at the United Nations as the Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women.

Tributes on Saturday morning described her as “a courageous and principled activist, a steadfast opponent of apartheid and a tireless advocate for social justice, human dignity and the rights of women and girls”.

Appointed Deputy President in 2005, she is credited with helping to draft South Africa’s democratic Constitution as part of the Constitutional Assembly 30 years ago.

‘A distinguished leader’

Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Friday, and had been serving as the Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

“Mlambo-Ngcuka brought to the university an extraordinary wealth of leadership experience, insight and international stature.

“Her association with UJ was also rooted in a longstanding commitment to education and the transformative power of knowledge,” the university stated.

The ANC paid tribute to the the former deputy president yesterday evening, extending its condolences to her husband, children, the Mlambo-Ngcuka families, friends and comrades.

“Mama Phumzile was a distinguished leader of our movement and a dedicated servant of the people.

“The ANC will engage and coordinate with the family regarding further communication and arrangements. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the ANC stated.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile conveyed his condolences on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the people of South Africa.

“The family has asked for privacy at this time, whilst they deeply appreciate ongoing messages of support from South Africans and the global community,” The Presidency stated.

‘A deep loss to our country’

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) joined the chorus of condolences, praising the leader for her work on the international stage and for being a voice for the marginalised.

“Mlambo-Ngcuka was a distinguished leader whose contribution to the liberation struggle, the development of our democracy, and the advancement of women’s rights and gender equality will be remembered for generations to come.

“Her passing is a deep loss to our country and the international community. South Africa has lost a prolific leader, an educator and a dedicated public servant whose contribution transcended our borders,” Cosatu stated.

Presiding officers of Parliament Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane echoed the sentiments of the ANC and Cosatu.

“Mlambo-Ngcuka brought urgency to the global pursuit of gender equality, rallying governments and civil society to back their commitments with investment and action to advance the rights of women and girls.

“She used the office of deputy president to pursue more inclusive economic growth and widen access to the skills South Africans needed to participate in the economy.

“We honour her service to the people of South Africa and her contribution to the cause of equality across the world,” the parliamentary leaders stated.