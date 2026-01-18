National disaster declared after devastating floods in five provinces

Persistent heavy rains have caused severe floods which have damaged homes and infrastructure.

The recent devastating floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been classified a national disaster.

The classification was made by the head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Ellas Sithole, on Saturday.

“After assessing the magnitude and severity of the severe weather that resulted in lightning, strong and damaging surface winds, heavy rainfall and flooding from late December 2025 in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Eastern Cape and North West provinces, that resulted in the loss of life, damage to property Infrastructure and the environment, as well as the disruption of basic services, hereby give notice that I regard this occurrence as a disaster, I classify the disaster as a national disaster.”

Heavy rains

The National Disaster Management Centre will lead relief efforts, with all government departments mobilised to support affected areas.

Persistent heavy rains have caused severe floods, which have damaged homes and infrastructure in Limpopo.

The cost of repairing the damage is reported to be running into billions of rands as residents battle to navigate flooded roads and rescue what is left of their homes.

ALSO READ: SA rescue teams join search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique floods

Limpopo death toll

Meanwhile, the death toll in the devastating Limpopo floods has risen to 17.

The MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs in Limpopo, Basikopo Makamu, expressed his concern at the rise in the number of fatalities since the beginning of the severe weather conditions that have mainly affected Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg and some parts of Sekhukhune districts in Limpopo.

“What is happening now is worrisome. As the government, we are deeply saddened by these unwarranted fatalities in our communities. We are aware that SAPS and other agencies are working to search for the bodies of people that might have been swept away and not found yet.

“This severe weather condition is still there and we still urge our people to remain extra vigilant as the heavy rains continue,” Makamu said.

NOW READ: Limpopo floods claim nine lives, billions needed for damages

National Disaster

Makamu has welcomed the classification of a national disaster.

“It is a huge milestone. The province suffered severe weather conditions that included heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with hail, strong winds and flooding.”

The MEC sent his deepest condolences to the families of the 17 people who perished in this severe weather and the affected communities.

Makamu further urged residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant, heed the South African Weather Service (Saws) warnings, avoid unnecessary travel and prioritise safety.

ALSO READ: ‘It looks like a Star Wars movie’, flood damage to Kruger National Park is substantial, minister says [VIDEOS]