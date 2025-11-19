G20 Leaders’ Summit: Joburg area under hard lockdown

NatJOINTS co-chairperson Tebello Mosikili said officers are fully prepared.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) said it will enforce a hard lockdown around the Nasrec Expo Centre and FNB Stadium, where the G20 Leaders’ Summit will be hosted this weekend.

The announcement was made at a state-of-readiness briefing at Nasrec on Tuesday evening.

The G20 Social Summit will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November 2025 and will be the first-ever G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Africa.

Several world leaders are expected to attend the event.

Lockdown

NatJOINTS co-chair Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili advised Johannesburg residents that there will be limited access to areas surrounding Nasrec Expo Centre and FNB Stadium.

“We confirm that from Friday, 21 November up until Monday, 24 November 2025, we will be implementing a hard lockdown in the vicinity of the FNB stadium, which is housing the accreditation centre, as well as the Nasrec expo conference centre, that will host dignitaries and delegates.

“The implementation of the hard lockdown simply means that if you are not in possession of a valid accreditation to be in and around the Nasrec expo centre, you will not be allowed near this vicinity. All vehicles in this vicinity will be inspected thoroughly before being allowed to enter either premises,” Mosikili warned.

Five-point approach

Mosikili said NatJOINTS will implement a five-pillar approach to guide security operations during the summit. This includes:

Intelligence gathering

High-visibility policing

Law enforcement response

Reactive detection case management;

Public awareness and communication.

“Should the need arise, the SANDF is also on standby to exercise their secondary role of supporting the Saps.”

Airspace

Mosikili said airspace will also be restricted.

“A notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, which restricts the airspace within twenty nautical miles and 35 000 feet above sea level to the conference venue from 22 to 23 November 2025.

“All aviation operators are advised that this is a strictly no-fly zone for drones and unauthorised manned aircraft. Those who are found to be in breach of the restrictions imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority, and as such, steps will be taken against those who transgress this law,” Mosikili said.

Convoys

Mosikili said roads used by convoys will be closed off, and the movement of road users, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists will be limited.

“Roads will be opened as soon as the convoys move past the affected routes,” Mosikili said during the media briefing.

Protests

Mosikili said NatJOINTS has designated areas around Nasrec for lawful protests or demonstrations, urging residents and interest groups to exercise their rights within the law.

“We would like to remind members of the public that the safety of our visitors and that of South Africans as a whole is paramount, and anyone who tries and even attempts to test our security measures will face the full might of the law.”

The routes already affected in Johannesburg include parts of major roads such as the N1, N3, N12, R21, R24, and M1.

