NatJoints warns against attempts to disrupt SADC Summit in Durban

One Zimbabwean national was arrested after allegedly trying to gain access without valid documentation.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the 46th Ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Durban will be dealt with in terms of the law.

South Africa’s security cluster has moved into full deployment ahead of the 46th Ordinary Summit of the SADC, with 12 Heads of State and Government expected to arrive in Durban this week.

Warning

Natjoints said it is “ready and fully prepared” to ensure the safety of delegates and the smooth running of the high‑profile gathering.

Briefing the media in Durban on Tuesday, Mosikili said operations began on 3 August and have already covered build‑up meetings and side events without incident.

She said people had a constitutional right to protest peacefully and lawfully, but warned that this did not extend to criminal acts, intimidation, property damage or disrupting the international event.

“Let me be unequivocal: the disruption of the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit will not be allowed. The security forces will respond decisively, proportionately and within the law to any threat to public safety and security.”

Zimbabwean arrested

Authorities have also warned against attempts to bypass accreditation. One Zimbabwean national was arrested after allegedly trying to gain access without valid documentation.

“No accreditation, no access. Accreditation is issued to a specific person and is not transferable,” Mosikili said, adding that anyone found sharing or lending accreditation will face legal action.

Marches

Planned marches and demonstrations are being closely monitored. Mosikili emphasised that lawful protest is permitted but warned against criminality.

“You have a right to protest peacefully and lawfully. You do not have a right to commit criminal acts, intimidate others, damage property or disrupt a major international event. The disruption of the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit will not be allowed.”

Road closures

Specialised units, intelligence structures and maximum resources have been deployed, with proactive measures in place to identify and prevent threats.

Road closures around the ICC and transport routes for Heads of State are expected, and the public has been urged to cooperate with law enforcement.

“We are ready. We are watching. We will act,” Mosikili concluded, affirming that Durban is stable, secure and prepared to host the Summit in a safe and incident‑free environment.

Mosikili said Natjoints had a proven record of securing major national and international events and was confident the SADC Summit would take place in a safe and secure environment.