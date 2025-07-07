Need an ID? Home Affairs extends office hours

Home Affairs extends operating hours to reduce school holiday congestion and help students with ID applications.

The Department of Home Affairs has extended its weekday operating hours by two hours, starting on Monday, 7 July, and continuing until 21 July 2025.

During this period, offices will close at 6pm instead of the usual 4pm to help accommodate increased demand over the school holidays.

The department stated that the move is primarily designed to assist pupils who need to apply for or collect their identity documents while schools are closed.

“The department is extending operating hours to assist learners who wish to apply for and collect their IDs during school holidays,” it said in a statement.

To further ease congestion, Home Affairs has introduced dedicated collection counters in larger offices that handle Smart ID cards and passport services, provided there is space to accommodate them.

Booking system and walk-in options available

Clients can make use of the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS) available on the department’s website to schedule visits for both applications and collections.

However, the department emphasised that walk-ins are still welcome.

“Clients have an option to book application or collection appointments before visiting offices… [However] the department also allows clients who may not have an opportunity to book appointments to visit as walk-ins,” it said.

Minister urges citizens to collect documents

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber encouraged those who have been waiting to collect their documents to take advantage of the extended hours.

“I would like to encourage all clients who have applied for their identification documents and have been waiting for three weeks or more to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents at their convenience,” said Schreiber.

The department is urging citizens to make use of these services to avoid delays and ease pressure on the system during peak periods.

