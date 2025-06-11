New Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 spreads across Asia, NICD explains what to expect in SA

Speaking at the G20 Health Working Group on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said South Africa is well prepared to respond.

As the new Covid-19 variant spreads across China, South Africa is closely monitoring the Omicron descendant, NB.1.8.1, as health authorities prepare for its potential arrival.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, 10 June 2025, the NB.1.8.1 variant has not been detected in South Africa.

“Data from the NICD’s respiratory illness syndromic surveillance programmes, which operate in selected public and private hospitals and outpatient facilities, show that the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections is currently low,” it said.

However, the country is experiencing a rise in influenza (flu) cases due to the onset of the cold season.

‘South Africa is well prepared’

Speaking at the G20 Health Working Group in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said South Africa is well prepared to respond.

“I wish to reassure this esteemed gathering that South Africa has robust surveillance systems in place.

“Our NICD manages a comprehensive sentinel surveillance programme that systematically tests for key respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and RSV. Currently, our data show very low SARS-CoV-2 activity,” Motsoaledi explained.

Furthermore, the minister said that the updated recommendations for SARS-CoV-2 remain effective.

“Crucially, the new variant remains a descendant of the Omicron lineage. Therefore, at this stage, no specific new public health actions are required from the public,” he said.

Flu season

Motsoaledi said the government continues to promote good hygiene practices, including hand washing, covering coughs, and staying home when feeling unwell.

“These simple measures are effective in reducing the spread of all respiratory illnesses. We will continue to monitor the situation closely through our established networks and will report any significant changes.”

During flu season, the NICD reminded the public to practice hand and respiratory hygiene, as well as cover coughs and sneezes.

“Individuals who are unwell with respiratory symptoms should practice regular hand washing, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid contact with people who may be at high risk of severe respiratory illness,” it urged.

