Debate intensifies as 25,000 healthcare practitioners challenge NHI Bill

About 25 000 healthcare practitioners – both private and public – believe the introduction of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will collapse government’s ability to deliver quality healthcare.

The SA Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC) said it was disappointed the National Council of Provinces’ committee on health and social services had not made any amendments to the Bill – slamming the committee’s lack of adequate consultation and review of the Bill.

According to the SAHPC, the committee failed to adequately consult, or consider submissions made by numerous clinician bodies, whose primary objective is to safeguard the future of healthcare in the country.

This newly formed national group – which comprises nine medical and allied healthcare practitioners’ associations – represent more than 25 000 healthcare workers.

The group has members such as the SA Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF), the SA Medical Association and the Federation of SA Surgeons.

“The SAHPC, which includes family medicine GPs, specialist doctors, dentists and allied healthcare workers, is deeply concerned about the unintended consequences that are likely to arise from the hasty adoption of the NHI Bill in its current format,” it stated

“The potential consequences of rushing through the NHI Bill without critical amendments are far-reaching and will further undermine the country’s ability to deliver quality healthcare to the very patients it seeks to protect.”

SAPPF CEO and spokesperson Dr Simon Strachan said the nine organisations that formed part of the grouping, individually participated in the processing and formulation of the Bill provided to them over the years.

“At every step of the way, whether it’s been in written submissions or submissions to the parliamentary portfolio committee, participating in open debate, in TV and radio interviews, we have consistently made the message about the serious concerns we have and most of us have come forward with some kind of solution,” he said.

“Some of us have raised the alarm around there’s no guarantee of quality of healthcare We were worried about how it’s going to affect accessible patients and about the rhetoric that’s going around and the way it’s being presented to patients, that the NHI will solve everything.

“It is things like – ‘don’t worry, you’ll be able to go to the nearest hospital, walk in and get healthcare’, and we’re raising a flag that there are huge problems with this. That might be eventually what the idea is, but certainly that’s not how it’s going to be in the beginning.”

Group worried about speed of NHI Bill process

Strachen said the group was worried about the speed with which the NHI Bill was being driven through the process. He said they were concerned people had not adequately applied their minds to all of the concerns.

“We have heard this in the media. There’s nothing new. The concerns are coming from our own department of finance that there’s no money,” he said.

“Patients are not going to be able to just walk into whatever hospital closest at hand because there is no mechanism at that point to remunerate doctors. There is a huge problem around the healthcare personnel and about retaining them. There’s a huge problem around training.”

The NHI Bill was the government’s first piece of enabling legislation for its plan for universal health coverage, which aims to provide all citizens with healthcare services that are free at the point of delivery.

According to the national health department, if the NHI is going to successfully deliver services to all patients, it would procure services from both the public and private sectors.

