Nkosazana Zuma lays charges against sister Duduzile over South Africans trapped in Ukraine

Zuma-Mncube said eight of the 17 men are her own relatives.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube has opened a criminal case against her own sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, over the recruitment of 17 South African men who are now trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathen confirmed that the Zuma-Mncube opened a criminal case on Sunday.

Affidavit

“Ms Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube has deposed an affidavit at the Sandton police station for police to investigate Ms Duduzile Zuma, Ms Siphokasi Xuma and Mr Blessing Khosa. This in relation to seventeen South African men who are allegedly trapped in the Ukraine/Russian War.

“Ms Mncube claims the men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukrainian war without their knowledge or consent,” Mathe said.

Mathe said a case has been registered.

“The SAPS confirms that an enquiry docket has been registered since the charges are still to be determined through a thorough investigation. The enquiry docket will be investigated at a Provincial level.”

Mathe said the docket has been handed over to the Hawks Crimes Against the State (CATS) component for further investigation.

Relatives

In a letter circulated on X, Zuma-Mncube said eight of the 17 men are her own relatives and insisted they never consented to being deployed to a war zone.

She claimed their recruitment contravenes the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and common-law fraud.

Zuma-Mncube is the eldest daughter of former president Jacob Zuma and former Cabinet minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube has opened a criminal case against her own sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, over the recruitment of 17 South African men who are now trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war. — Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel121) November 23, 2025

Distress calls

Early in November, Pretoria received distress calls for assistance to return home the 17 South African men who are trapped in the war-torn Donbas, Ukraine.

The men who come from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and one from the Eastern Cape were lured to join mercenary forces involved in the Ukraine-Russia war under the pretext of lucrative employment contracts.

The Ukrainian embassy in Pretoria denied the hired guns were fighting for them, while the Russian embassy refused to comment.

Ambassador Olexander Scherba said authorities in Ukraine are unaware of any group of South African citizens in this kind of predicament.

“Seems like they’ve been fighting on the side of the aggressor [Russia] in this war. Africans all over the continent get fooled and lured to fight in this colonial war,” Scherba said.

“Our message and strong appeal to all SA citizens: Please don’t fall for it, don’t break the law of your country and don’t take the side of the aggressor. No money in the world is worth it.”

Investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the men are aged between 20 and 39.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of these young men into these seemingly mercenary activities,” Magwenya said.

“The South African government is working through diplomatic channels to secure the return of these young men following their calls for assistance to return home.”

Military

Under the Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998, it is illegal for South African citizens and entities to offer or provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in armies of foreign governments, unless authorised by the South African government.

