No backlog in Gauteng scholar transport permits, says department

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reiterated that there is currently no backlog in the processing of scholar transport operating permit applications, urging operators to comply fully with regulatory requirements to ensure pupil safety.

The department on Wednesday said it continues to process complete and compliant applications without delay, dismissing claims that backlogs are hindering lawful operations in the sector.

No delays for compliant applications

“The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport confirms that there is currently no backlog in the processing of scholar transport operating permits,” the department said.

It added that scholar transport operators are encouraged to apply for operating permits and ensure full compliance with all requirements.

“Only complete applications will be processed. Incomplete submissions delay finalisation and place students at risk,” the department said.

According to the department, operators who have not yet applied, as well as those operating with expired or non-compliant permits, must regularise their operations immediately.

“There is no backlog in scholar transport operating licences. What we require is full compliance.

“Scholar transport is about the safety of our children, and we will continue to support operators who follow the law while taking firm action against non-compliance,” said Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

Enforcement and awareness campaigns

The department said it will continue rolling out awareness campaigns, school engagements and law enforcement support to strengthen regulation of the scholar transport sector, particularly in identified pressure areas.

It called on all operators to work with government to build a safe, legal and reliable scholar transport system for students across Gauteng.

“The department further calls on all scholar transport operators to apply, comply, and work with government to build a safe and dependable scholar transport system for students in Gauteng,” it said.

GDE addresses payment challenges

In a related development, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed it is actively engaging public scholar transport service providers to resolve outstanding payments under its Scholar Transport Programme.

The GDE acknowledged that payment challenges led some service providers to halt operations on Monday, 2 February 2026, affecting students and contributing to low attendance at some schools.

“The department has been actively engaging with scholar transport service providers to address outstanding payments,” the GDE said.

It further emphasised its commitment to settling outstanding invoices.

The department appealed to service providers and advised schools to implement academic recovery measures to keep teaching and learning on track.

“We appealed to service providers to provide a continuous uninterrupted transportation of all learners under the programme as we work tirelessly within available financial processes to finalise payments accordingly,” it said.

“Indeed, safety, access, and well-being of learners remain a priority. We will continue to engage all affected stakeholders and resolve the impasse, and we are confident that these engagements and commitments will enable operators to resume services,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

