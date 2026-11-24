Electronic travel authorisation and movement control systems are only live at four international airports.

The department of home affairs’ (DHA’) digital border control system will remain limited to airports until the Border Management Authority (BMA) is given the required funding.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato confirmed the situation on Tuesday during an expenditure and festive season operation plan briefing before the home affairs parliamentary portfolio committee.

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and an Electronic Movement Control System (EMCS) was first trialled during the 2025 G20 summit at two primary international arrival points and in August went live at international airports in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Masiapato explained the ETA was a background administrative system, with the EMCS 2.0 being a user-facing on-site control system.

“ETA is sitting in home affairs and people apply for visas electronically through the ETA. When they arrive in the front end, we process them through EMCS 2.0,” Masiapato told the committee.

Four million crossing at four land ports

However, roughly 70% of movement across South Africa’s border was done via land, with the BMA expecting around 5 million border crossings during the festive season as per previous years.

The committee on Tuesday heard that the four busiest land ports – Lebombo, Ficksburg, Maseru bridge and Beitbridge – recorded 4.1 million crossings between July and September.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber praised the launch of the ETA and EMCS 2.0, hailing its potential to modernise travel administration and law enforcement.

“Unlike the BMA’s old movement control system, EMCS 2.0 is biometrically enabled to use facial verification to determine whether a traveller may enter the country, eliminating the scope for criminals to use fraudulent passports or visa papers,” Schreiber said in August.

The BMA’s presentation to the committee on Tuesday said it had missed its EMCS targets, with the committee later asking for a deeper explanation.

“The problem is truly financial. What are we supposed to be doing? We are supposed to be buying new laptops because the old system that we inherited through home affairs cannot actually handle this latest system.

“Secondly, we have a problem of network systems in the land ports. The kind of bandwidth we inherited arising from Seta in the land ports, has been very small and that is why we had to then do a business case to Seta to open up the bandwidth so that we are able to rollout EMCS 2.0,”

The commissioner said work was ongoing and that as savings were identified in the budget, the required infrastructure could be purchased.

“We are looking at rolling it out to some of the top land ports, and then we roll it out to the rest of the other ports as we get financial allocations,” Masiapato said.

R15 million in penalties in six months

BMA officials ran the committee through the successes of the last quarter, stating that “multi-agency enforcement mechanisms are operating effectively”.

The number of penalty fines issued in the second quarter of the financial year totalled 1 374, with a value of R5.09 million.

The was significantly less than the first quarter, when 13 683 penalties amounted to R10.4 million, owing to the April Easter period.

Other success include the arrests of 3 806 undocumented foreigners, the confiscation of 2.8 tons of marijuana and the recovery of 37 vehicles and trailers valued at R18.9 million.

The BMA’s festive season windows will be split into two legs; from 10 to 31 December, then the second running from 1 to 17 January.

During this time, the BMA plans to use drones, body-worn cameras, mobile reaction units and drones focused on areas around Lebombo, Oshoek, Ficksburg, Beitbridge and Maseru bridge to clamp down on illegal crossings.