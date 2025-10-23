Kruger National Park rename: Environment department clears the air

Proposals included the renaming of the Kruger National Park to Skukuza National Park.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has confirmed that no name change has been authorised for the Kruger National Park (KNP).

This is after the Mpumalanga legislature’s attempt to use Heritage Day to change the name of the Kruger National Park and the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport outside Mbombela caused outrage.

Kruger National Park stays

Proposals included the renaming of KNP to Skukuza National Park, the airport to DD Mabuza International Airport and the stadium to Veli Mahlangu Stadium.

Department spokesperson Thobile Zulu-Molobi said the official name remains Kruger National Park, “as enshrined in law”.

“Those spreading misinformation are urged to refrain from doing so immediately.

“The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment clarifies that there has been no amendment to the name of the Kruger National Park under Section 20 of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act 57 of 2003.

“No notice has been published in the Government Gazette to alter the name and no such change has been approved by the minister. The park remains legally and officially the Kruger National Park,” Zulu-Molobi said.

No applications

Minister Dion George said there are no applications to change the park’s name.

“There is nothing in progress to change the name of the Kruger National Park and I certainly have no intention of approving any request.”

According to Section 20 of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act, only the minister has the legal authority to assign or amend the name of a national park.

“Schedule 2 of the Act lists all national parks and their official names, and Kruger National Park appears under Item 11.

“Any proposed name change must follow a formal legislative process, including public consultation and publication of a notice in the Government Gazette. No such process has been initiated,” Zulu-Molobi said.

Unverified claims

Zulu-Molobi urged people to refrain from spreading unverified claims.

“The department calls on all individuals and entities to refrain from promoting or repeating unverified claims about name changes. Spreading misinformation undermines public confidence and distracts from the real work of conservation.”

Zulu-Molobi urged the public to rely solely on official government communications for accurate information.

