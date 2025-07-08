No social grants have been suspended, says Sassa

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou explained that the review is essential to ensure that only eligible recipients continue to receive grants.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has firmly dismissed claims that social grants have been suspended, clarifying that delays experienced by some recipients are due to a routine review process aimed at verifying eligibility.

In a statement released on Monday, Sassa said, “There has been no suspension of social grants,” despite public concerns triggered by delays in payments.

The agency emphasised that temporary disruptions occur only when beneficiaries are undergoing the standard grant review process.

Verifying eligibility to prevent abuse

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou explained that the review is not punitive, but essential to ensure that only eligible recipients continue to receive grants.

“The review of social grants helps identify beneficiaries who may no longer qualify due to changes in financial, medical, or legal circumstances,” said Matlou.

The process is also used to confirm that grants are not paid out to deceased individuals or those who have moved without updating their details.

“More importantly, reviews allow Sassa to detect and prevent cases where individuals continue receiving grants despite being listed on payroll systems of other entities,” Matlou added.

ALSO READ: Sassa cracks down on beneficiaries flagged for not disclosing income

Documentation required for review

Sassa has urged affected beneficiaries to visit their nearest local office with the following documents:

Valid South African ID

Proof of income or affidavits

Three months’ bank statements

Proof of residence

Medical reports (if applicable)

Relevant legal documents like marriage certificates or birth certificates for child-related grants

A procurator may be appointed to represent those who are unable to visit Sassa offices in person due to illness or disability.

ALSO READ: Former Sassa employee jailed for corruption after bribe sting

Automation on the horizon

The agency acknowledged the high foot traffic at offices and said it is working to expand capacity.

“Work is underway to capacitate all Sassa local offices,” said Matlou.

Additionally, Sassa is developing digital self-service platforms to reduce queues and streamline the review process.

Beneficiaries are reminded that failure to respond to review notices could result in delayed payments or future suspension.

Legal steps may also be taken in cases of non-compliance.

“This process is about ensuring the integrity of the social grant system, not exclusion,” Matlou concluded.

NOW READ: Sassa grant recipients forced to repay thousands after income threshold breaches