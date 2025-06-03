Nsfas still paying R2.5m for head office, as delays prolong terminating lease

The current Nsfas leadership has distanced itself from the controversial agreement

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) continues to pay R2.5 million monthly for its headquarters, as legal delays prolong the termination of an alleged irregular lease agreement.

The student funding agency recently disclosed that judicial scheduling constraints have pushed back the critical court application to set aside the contentious lease beyond the initially planned April 30 deadline, prolonging the financial burden on the cash-strapped organisation.

Nsfas legal battle continues with SIU support

The scheme is working with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to pursue a lease cancellation in court.

“Nsfas has engaged extensively and is cooperating fully with the Special Investigating Unit regarding the lease termination process,” the organisation said.

The student aid scheme emphasised its alignment with the SIU’s legal strategy, declaring that it “would comply with any court decision on the matter” while working as a co-applicant in the unit’s application to void the lease.

Parking spots costing millions

Beyond the substantial monthly rental payments, Nsfas acknowledged additional concerns surrounding parking facilities at the headquarters, which carry a five-year price tag of R18.6 million.

The agency defended the current payments as unavoidable contractual commitments established when the lease was originally executed.

“Nsfas confirmed that it pays a monthly rental of R2.5 million, in accordance with the existing lease agreement with the landlord,” officials stated, noting that “this amount reflects contractual obligations negotiated at the time of signing.”

Nsfas board distances itself from previous decisions

The current Nsfas leadership has distanced itself from the controversial agreement, emphasising that the lease arrangement preceded the board’s appointment.

Despite this, board members acknowledged their duty to address inherited problems.

“While this lease predates the appointment of the current Nsfas Board, the Board remains committed to its core mandate of implementing a comprehensive turnaround strategy founded on transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility.”

Reform strategy underway

The agency outlined extensive measures being implemented to prevent similar situations in the future.

As part of this strategy, the scheme vowed to uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards wastage, fraud, and corruption.

Nsfas added that “any irregular contracts will be terminated in strict adherence to established due process.”

Contingency planning for relocation

Anticipating an eventual successful lease termination, Nsfas revealed it has begun developing backup plans to ensure seamless operations during any potential headquarters transition.

The preparations form part of a broader organisational restructuring initiative.

The scheme explained that contingency arrangements “aim to minimise operational and staff disruptions” while the organisation collaborates “with relevant stakeholders to finalise arrangements.”

The relocation planning aligns with Nsfas’ wider regionalisation objectives, designed to enhance both operational effectiveness and service delivery to students across the country.

Broader legal action against irregular contracts

The headquarters lease represents just one component of Nsfas’ extensive legal campaign to address questionable agreements inherited from previous administrations.

According to a May 7 presentation to parliament’s higher education portfolio committee, the agency is pursuing multiple contract cancellations in court.

The organisation confirmed it has begun implementing recommendations from both the Auditor-General and the SIU as core elements of its institutional transformation Programme.

These reforms encompass technology system improvements, enhanced contract oversight, and strengthened internal governance mechanisms.

Future vision despite current challenges

Despite ongoing financial and legal complications, Nsfas leadership maintained its commitment to the organisation’s fundamental mission of supporting disadvantaged students’ educational aspirations.

“Nsfas envisions a future where every eligible student, regardless of background, has equitable access to transformative education,” officials stated in their recent parliamentary report.

The agency asked for patience as it navigates the complex legal and administrative processes required to resolve inherited irregularities.

“Nsfas remains committed to transparency, good governance, and responsible management as we undertake these critical reforms. We thank the public and all stakeholders for their continued support and understanding,” the organisation declared.

