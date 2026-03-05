One child killed, 14 injured in KwaMashu scholar taxi crash; driver missing

'The MEC has called upon the driver, who has since disappeared, to hand himself over to the police.'

One child has died, and 14 others were injured after a minibus taxi transporting children from daycare centres overturned in Mount Moriah, KwaMashu, on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured children were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash, which involved a school transport minibus taxi.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said a team was immediately dispatched to the hospital to visit the injured children and their parents.

“We immediately assigned a team to visit the injured children and parents at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital,” Duma said on Thursday.

The department said officials also briefly met members of the South African Police Service (Saps), who have opened an investigation into the accident.

Driver on the run

During engagements with officials, the minibus taxi owner stated that the driver had informed him that the accident was caused by brake failure.

However, the driver has since disappeared following the accident.

“The MEC has called upon the driver, who has since disappeared, to hand himself over to the police.”

Duma added that investigations will proceed.

“Our Road Traffic Inspectorate is working with Saps as part of investigating the roadworthiness of the minibus taxi.”

Government departments step in

Several provincial departments have been mobilised to assist the affected children and their families.

Duma said MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane would ensure quality care for the injured children, while MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka would coordinate interventions focusing on the welfare of pupils and teachers.

“The MEC for Social Development, Mbali Shinga, will be deploying social workers to provide psychosocial support services and trauma counselling to the children and families,” he said.

Duma added that the provincial executive council would coordinate an integrated response to support the children, teachers and families affected by the tragedy.

Condolences to grieving family

Duma expressed condolences to the family of the child who died in the crash.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of a child [who] died tragically in a school transport accident yesterday afternoon,” he said.

He added that the emotional impact of the accident would likely affect the children for a long time.

“The traumatic experience which the children have had to endure will take many years to heal.”

