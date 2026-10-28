Over 100 dogs ill after contaminated water at Centurion SPCA

Contaminated water at Centurion SPCA has left over 100 dogs ill and being treated for gastroenteritis with diarrhoea and vomiting.

Contaminated water at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Centurion has left over 100 dogs ill and being treated for gastroenteritis.

Tshwane SPCA chair Jeanine Niemann-Greatorex said the water is the problem.

Over 100 dogs fall ill from water

“It started with just one or two cases where dogs arrived showing symptoms similar to parvovirus, but when we tested them for parvo, the results were negative.

“We then began treating them for gastroenteritis and that was when we realised the water was making them sick.

“Several dogs started falling ill. It wasn’t the food, we checked that first. It is definitely the water causing the diarrhoea, vomiting, lethargy and loss of appetite.”

Niemann-Greatorex said the symptoms are similar to those seen when dogs overheat, but added in this case, there was a distinct gastrointestinal odour.

“Now water has become a major issue, especially since the animals are becoming dehydrated, yet we cannot give them this water.

“We are requesting water as well as empty containers. Even if we only receive empty containers, we can fill them with municipal water ourselves and disinfect it to ensure it is clean,” she added.

Niemann-Greatorex said they housed an average of 300 animals at the two SPCA branches in Pretoria at any given time.

Diarrhoea, vomiting and lethargy

“The dogs at the Centurion SPCA are all suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. This is affecting our puppies, in particular, because they have not yet developed a proper immune system,” she said.

Arcadia City Improvement District manager Catherine Keyworth said 160 animals with diarrhoea was everyone’s problem.

“We’re all deep in the proverbial sh*t and it’s going to take all of us to clean it up.

“I’ve been reaching out to businesses and individuals and what has been truly remarkable is the generosity of ordinary households.

“Tshwane residents are giving what they can from near and far. Every drop counts,” she added.

Keyworth has encouraged the use of convenient online delivery services such as Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay to make donations quick, accessible and logistically simple to help the animals in need.

“You don’t have to be a big business or make a substantial donation to make a difference. Every donation of water, every contribution and every act of kindness helps.

City is experiencing several water challenges – mayor

“This is community in action. This is Tshwane showing up for its own,” she said.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said the city was experiencing several water-related challenges simultaneously, which included the ongoing contamination crisis in Bronkhorstspruit, water quality concerns in parts of Hammanskraal, infrastructure failures and supply restrictions in other parts of Tshwane.

Moya added that these challenges have different causes and have placed additional pressure on an already constrained water supply network.

“The city continues working closely with Rand Water to stabilise water supply across affected systems, particularly Garsfontein and Klapperkop, where critically low reservoir levels continue to affect several communities.

“These challenges have been compounded by a combination of infrastructure failures, reduced bulk water supply and exceptionally high consumption, which has prevented reservoirs from recovering sufficiently,” Moya said.

Moya added the city has resolved the contamination incident in the Pretoria CBD and Hammanskraal, which was linked to the Findlay reservoir.

Testing had confirmed the water is again safe for consumption; hence the boil-water advisory was lifted on 24 October.