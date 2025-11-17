Palestinian planes: ‘We don’t want any further flights to come our way’, says Lamola

Suspicions of an orchestrated operation to remove Palestinians from Gaza as the G20 summit approaches.

South Africa does not want any more planes carrying Palestinians to arrive in the country, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said on Monday, as the government investigates the circumstances of a recent controversial arrival.

Speaking at a media briefing on South Africa’s readiness to host the G20 leaders summit this weekend, Lamola raised concerns about a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Palestine.

“We do not want any further flights to come our way because this is a clear agenda to cleanse the Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank, which South Africa is against,” Lamola said.

He confirmed that the matter is under investigation following the arrival of more than 150 Palestinians at OR Tambo International Airport last Thursday on a chartered flight from Kenya.

Palestinian plane investigation underway

Lamola said the South African government is suspicious about how the alleged refugees came to land in the country.

“Indeed, we are suspicious, as the South African government, about the circumstances surrounding the arrival of the plane and the passengers that were on the plane. This is the subject of investigation,” he said.

He suggested the incident represents a broader international operation.

“It does look like it represents a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Palestine into many different parts of the world and it’s a clearly orchestrated operation because they are not only being sent to South Africa, there are other countries where such flights have been sent,” Lamola said.

The findings of the investigation will be made public once complete.

“The South African public will know at some stage and it is indeed an issue of concern to us,” he added.

Disputed documentation claims

When asked about claims by Israeli authorities that the passengers had valid and approved visas and authorisation to land in South Africa, Lamola disputed this version of events.

“At this stage, the information we have is that they didn’t have those required approvals and permits. But as I have said, this is a matter that is subject to investigation. Our authorities will get to the bottom of the matter,” he said.

He acknowledged that the investigation could potentially reveal different information but expressed doubt.

“At this stage, the information at our disposal is that they didn’t have visas, but maybe an investigation can reveal something different. I doubt that there can be something different, but we will wait for that investigation.”

Background to the arrivals

The 153 Palestinian travellers who arrived on Thursday, 13 November 2025, were initially detained for several hours because they lacked the required immigration documentation and approvals.

They were later released into the care of humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.

According to Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, the travellers initially failed to provide their stay duration or accommodation details and lacked departure stamps.

The BMA initially denied them entry as none had applied for asylum.

After Gift of the Givers offered to accommodate them, officials verified the travellers’ details and they were admitted.

Of the 153 travellers, 23 have already travelled to their destinations, while the remaining 130 are in South Africa under the organisation’s care.

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the decision to accept the Palestinians, citing compassion, empathy and humanitarianism.

“We cannot turn them back, even though they do not have the necessary documents and papers,” he told Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

“These are people from a strife-torn, a war-torn country and out of compassion and empathy, we must receive them.”

Multiple flight requests since August

Since the plane’s arrival last Thursday, it has come to light that this incident was not an isolated one.

Lamola did not address the incident involving the first plane.

However, Rapport reported on Sunday that another similar plane had already quietly arrived in the country last month, also arranged through the same controversial intermediaries, Al-Majd Europe.

South African aviation operators have reportedly been inundated for several months with dozens of requests for chartered planes carrying Palestinians to fly into the country, with such requests dating back to August.

The number of passengers in the first plane is not quite clear.

ANC demands asylum status

During the ANC’s national executive committee meeting on Sunday, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula claimed there was a communication “challenge” in the government over the matter and demanded answers around the arrival and possible “depopulation of Palestine”.

Mbalula advocated granting the group asylum status and suggested that should they be denied it, the party would “rise”.

“As the ANC, we want Palestinians to be given political asylum status, which our country, as a signatory to the Geneva Convention, is obliged to do. We expect that the Palestinians will be given political asylum as a matter of need,” he said.

G20 summit preparations on track

The Palestinian plane controversy emerged as South Africa finalises preparations to host the historic G20 leaders Summit on 22-23 November 2025.

Lamola confirmed that 42 countries have been confirmed for participation at various levels.

This includes 20 G20 members excluding the United States, 16 guest countries, and six countries representing regional economic communities in Africa, the Caribbean and East Asia.

“Preparations for the summit are on track with numerous heads of state and governments from the G20 member countries, including invited guest countries, have been confirmed for participation,” Lamola said.

The summit will mark the first time the G20 leaders’ summit is held on African soil.

