Nehawu members in Parliament want safety assurance after fire

Getrude Makhafola

Parliament staffers belonging to the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) were on Monday outside the precinct awaiting their employer to provide them with proof that was it safe to resume work.

Parliament introduced the ‘no work, no pay’ rule after the January 2 fire that gutted the Old and the New Assembly buildings.

Nehawu Parliament branch secretary Temba Gubula said their employers on Monday came out and gave union representatives documents, saying they were proof that it was safe to work.

“We are going to independently assess these documents through our own health and safety professional. We told the employer that we will not hesitate to withdraw labour should we find safety concerns,” Gubula said.

The union is further engaging the employer on the ‘no work, no pay’ rule, because an employee has a right to refuse to work in an unsafe environment, he added.

The union recently concluded a wage increase agreement with Parliament, according to an SABC report. The union threatened a strike that could have brought Parliament and the nine legislatures to their knees, further affecting this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The parties agreed to a 1.5% salary increase and a once-off cash payment of R22,000.

Nehawu said it would continue with their other demands, such as the appointment of a permanent secretary of Parliament and that the acting secretary, Baby Tyawa, be placed on a precautionary suspension. The union accused Tyawa of mismanagement following the fire.

Tyawa was deputy secretary to Gengezi Mgidlana, who was fired for maladministration and abuse of power in 2017. Tyawa took over on an acting basis pending the appointment of the secretary.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Hawks.

Zandile Chrismas Mafe, aged 49, was arrested and faces a range of charges, including housebreaking with an intent to commit theft, arson, damage to property and terrorism.