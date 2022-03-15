‘Yes, I studied in Russia’ – MPs heckle during debate on Russia war in Ukraine

Getrude Makhafola

ANC MP Lindiwe Zulu lambasted Democratic Alliance (DA) benches during a National Assembly debate on the impact of the war in Ukraine, saying Russia supported South Africa’s activists in fighting against the apartheid regime.

The motion for the debate was tabled by DA leader John Steenhuisen.

MPs from the DA, IFP, Cope and the Freedom Front Plus lashed out at the government for not condemning Russia’s attack of the Ukraine.

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Steenhuisen said “a tyrannical aggressor with a finger on the nuclear button” has invaded a far less powerful neighbour while the ANC-led government backed Putin.

The world was astonished as the same ANC that once relied on global solidarity in its fight against oppression has now openly sided with the oppressor, said Steenhuisen.

“It [ANC] has picked the wrong side of history, and it has dragged 60 million South Africans along with it. And why? Is it because Russia once supported South Africa’s liberation struggle?

“That wasn’t Russia. It was the Soviet Union, and that solidarity included Ukraine, the country now being attacked. That was also a long time ago, and surely Russia’s recent actions have cancelled out any historical goodwill.”

ALSO READ: Putin explains his reasons and goals of ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine to Ramaphosa

‘Ramaphosa will speak with both countries’ leaders’

Zulu said both countries – Ukraine and Russsia – should be brough to the negotiation table and be able to find an amicable solution.

“Negotiations needed us to compromise and we did, to bring us the South Africa we have today…we called upon the parties to engage in peaceful negotiations. President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to the president of Ukraine when he avails himself to speak. I can assure you that the president will speak to both sides.”

Countering the heckling from DA benches, the social development minister said it was true that she lived and studied in Russia during her youth as an anti-apartheid activist fighting for freedom.

“I wouldn’t have studied in Russia if I wasn’t thrown out in the cold by the apartheid South Africa. Russia is a country that supported us during difficult times.

“You come and speak here about war, you don’t know war…you’ve never fought in war. All you do talk about something that you’ve never experienced.

“When stand here and believe in negotiations because we’ve seen war. We don’t read about it in newspapers or Google it. We fought it, we lived it.”

ALSO READ: Hackers shift towards taking advantage of other governments focused on Russia-Ukraine war

‘The West has a hidden agenda’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu said there was nothing wrong with Putin acting to stop the expansion of “neo-colonial” Nato ( North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).

“We will never forgive Nato for killing [former Libyan leader] Gaddafi and destroying Libya. At the core of the Soviet Union was Russian Federation which ideologically and through resources helped fight against apartheid. USSR [Union of Soviet Socialist Republics] was the first to cut out apartheid South Africa.”

In a blistering attack on what he called “complete bias,” National Freedom Party (NFP) MP Shaik Imam said the world has suddenly forgotten about the Palestinians suffering under Israel and the Ukrainians in the Donetsk region, east of the country.

There is a threat by Nato to Russsia to “wipe it off the map,” he said.

“Let’s be objective when we discuss issues in this country. Who is the root cause of this problem? It is clearly the West and the US, all over the world. Let’s talk about the US funded biological laboratory in Ukraine funded by the Pentagon…what are they doing in Ukraine?

“Let’s about those detained without trial by the Ukraniane. Russia is saying stay away from my borders…the Ukraine has been used by the US and many other Western countries. We all know the West has a hidden agenda.”

International Relations Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini told the MPs that government insists on diplomacy.

“In line with peace resolutions, South Africa call s for diplomacy, that the door of diplomacy never be closed. Peaceful resolution of matters. We urge all parties to talk, it is critical to uphold the regional law,” he said.

Deadly Russian shelling spread the Ukrainian cities nearly three weeks after Putin ordered military invasion and attacks.

Thousands have been killed and millions displaced in a war that has left the world divided.

NOW READ: Russia-Ukraine war: Brics bank stops doing business with Russia