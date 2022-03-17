‘I fear f*k*l!’ – Ramaphosa tells Malema he’s not scared of Cele

Getrude Makhafola

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday told EFF leader Julius Malema he was not scared of anyone in his Cabinet, adding that he exercises his exclusive power to appoint and dismiss ministers as he sees fit.

Ramaphosa was in the National Assembly answering questions posed by MPs.

Malema, who has supported calls for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be fired, asked Ramaphosa why the minister still held his position despite the police’s failure to nip the July riots in the bud, and increasing crimes such as murder.

The EFF leader said the murders and shootings, often happening in daylight, were not only taking place in townships anymore, but in affluent suburbs too.

Malema said Cele, as a former police commissioner and now a minister, interferes with the work of commissioners on law enforcement operations.

“You can appoint a competitive person as a commissioner tomorrow, that person will not succeed. What is it that makes you so scared of Cele [that] you allow our people to die like flies? Is it for political expediency?” Malema asked.

“That power you talk about cannot be flaunted without exercising it in a responsible manner. Is it that you think Cele has influence in KwaZulu-Natal? Why can’t you deploy him somewhere else and appoint a capable minister? Crime is a nightmare, exercise your power to the benefit of our people.”

Ramaphosa then replied to an MP who shouted from the gallery that Malema wanted a ministerial post in the Cabinet.

“Malema doesn’t want to become a minister, he wants to be in the opposition if not being a president. But he will have to wait for such a long time.

“I heard what you said honourable Malema… but I fear fokol,” he said to a loud applause from ANC MPs.

He added that measures were being taken to tackle crime, including bringing in 12,000 police recruits to ensure more visible policing.

Cele was on Thursday out in the crime-riddled Khayelitsha and Manenberg in Cape Town talking to residents.

Five people were gunned down on Monday in Khayelitsha when armed men opened fire in Endlovini, killing a woman and four men.

